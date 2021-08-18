Wednesday, August 18, 2021

Today: Recovering From An Attachment Removal

 

Hey folks. This will be my only post today.

I experienced an unusual episode that required a friend's psychic intervention. By virtue of an investigation that I had personally conducted in 1984, I unknowingly acquired a deep-rooted attachment by a young female energy.

For whatever reason, this attachment made itself known to my friend, who quickly released me from its clutches. The energy was rescued and moved into another spiritual realm

As a result, I was left completely vulnerable for several hours. I felt 'hollow' and eviscerated; became weak and nauseous. Unlike a psychic attack, this experience was an assault on my conscience. I am currently recovering from the ordeal.

I am grateful for my friend's loving help. Lon

