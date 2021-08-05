'The Tree People': Feral Clan in Virginia's Shenandoah Valley

A man and his friends are grilling deer outside while visiting a cabin in the Shenandoah Valley. Because of this, their activity drew the attention of 'The Tree People'
I recently came across the following account:
"My friend in this story I am still friends with to this day. He grew up in the mountains living off the land in Grayson County, Virginia. He and his family are recognized as members of the Pamunkey Native American Nation. Once I had a 'Not Deer' encounter in the woods in his backyard. He explained to me it was the manifestation of a forest spirit similar to what Slavs call a Leshey. It’s amazing the things this man knows about really he is just a wealth of knowledge and great human being.
So we were working construction on the outskirts of Harrisonburg, Virginia, (Shenandoah Valley) when the weekend came we decided to go stop by his cousin Lee’s land way out in the mountains several winding dirt roads off Hwy 33. Now let me tell you cousin Lee’s got an old school mountain cabin still heated by a wood burning stove. Also cousin Lee’s very simple, as a result of a childhood head trauma. He is by no means dumb, just like 'Sling Blade' simple.
So we’re over there having a good time, grilling some deer he shot on side the mountain and I noticed pad locks on what appeared to be refuse bins. Of course, I inquired and the response I got was, “Them MF'ers will dig in my trash and throw sh*t everywhere if I don’t lock it.” Cousin Lee burned what he could and took the remains to the dump very common practice in the area.
So, I am assuming he is talking about raccoons and the man is simple so he is being over dramatic. We go in to eat and no one put the lock back on the refuse bin which had the remainder of the deer carcass in it. Dinner goes by without a hitch and after cleaning up we decided to sit down and smoke some mountain grass. We’re smoking out (no alcohol) having a good old time playing old records of bands like Led Zeppelin, etc. when all of a sudden we heard a loud thud on the roof, followed by 2 quick steps and then silence. I have no idea what just happened. I just know I am scared sh*tless. Cousin Lee exclaims, "It’s them. Yhey better not be in my trash," and goes into his room and comes out with a shotgun. My friend (we will call him J) grabs these 2 handcrafted walking sticks out the corner. I am still oblivious but my friend J and his cousin Lee are headed to the back door like this is some routine. I then witness J bust out the door first with the 2 big sticks waving them in the air while making just strange growl like noises. After J gets about 10’ out the door out comes Lee with the shotgun but he is waving it above his head making the same crazy growling noise.
At this point I am just too curious about the situation and head for the door. When I got to the door the pungent odor of bear sh*t! I poke my head out of the door and I see this hairy man dressed in tattered rags and caked with mud trying to gather the deer parts from the refuse bin. I look up and there is another one on top the shed, but he is perched almost like a gargoyle wearing only what appeared to be a tattered vest. I’m drowning in awe of the situation. My mind is unable to fully process what is going on and I let out a scream. This seemed to upset the trash digger and he started banging a piece of deer he had in his hand on side the refuse bin. Cousin Lee took the shotgun down and fired off a shot and they took off. What was really horrifying was apparently there was one on the roof behind all of our backs. I seen it coming overhead and it landed on the shed the other one was on and then in a single bound leaped into a tree. He successfully ran off with a piece of deer too.
Now here comes the real crazy part the explanation. Cousin Lee says, “You never want to shoot one. They got a mighty big clan and they will come if you get one of there own. Warning shot always scares 'em off.” I just bust out, “What the f*ck was that?” The response I got 'THE TREE PEOPLE.' Apparently people have gone into the forest and lived and survived and ended up clanning up with others living in the woods. This has been going on a long time they have lived for several generations in the wilderness as feral people. Apparently they steal clothing off the line tools anything they can get their hands on and they also enjoy messing with people. Oh, and apparently they live in the trees thus, why they are called locally as 'the tree people.'" SF
