Terrible Female Screams at Red River Gorge, Kentucky

A woman and her boyfriend are camping in Red River Gorge, Kentucky. That night, they hear terrifying screams of a woman coming from the forest. Bizarre and unexplained account.

I recently came across the following account:

"Red River Gorge, Kentucky is a beautiful and huge park full of wildlife, rock climbing, waterfalls, dense forest, gorges, and beautiful views. This is a place that feels truly isolated, disconnected from the rest of the world.

One fall evening my boyfriend D and I decided to go camping at the gorge. We found a campground that was as backwoods as possible, sites were spread far from each other. Our site was on the edge of a very steep drop off, we arrived at sunset and quickly got to setting up camp.

By the time we were fully set up the sun had set, and we began to make a fire. About 20 minutes into relaxing by the fire we began to hear howling that didn’t sound too far away. We were both freaked out by the realization there were wolves nearby but we tried not to overreact and continued to sit by our fire. 10 minutes later I started to hear a faint yelling about 15 feet away, past the cliffs edge. I told D to be quiet and listen and we both froze out of fear. Now, a woman was screaming. I couldn’t make out any words at that point but it was a deep guttural shriek, a noise that I have never heard a person make in real life.

Then I heard it, she was screaming, “Help me! Somebody, please! Oh my God! Someone please help me!” Repeating this over and over, howling at the top of her lungs. I was terrified. She could have been turned around in the dark and fallen off the cliff or she could have been attacked by the wolves, a bear, bitten by a snake. At this point, we both sprint to my car, frantically climbed inside and locked the doors. I tried calling the police, but I had no service. I threw the car in reverse and speed down the dirt road to find anyone that could help. The shrieks continued.

I didn’t make it far before coming across a group of 3 young men standing on the edge of the forest. I slowed down and cracked my window, still hearing the woman begging for help, and asked the men if they heard that. How could they not hear it. I told them I heard a woman crying for help in the forest and two of them went sprinting into the darkness of the forest, without questioning me any further. The other one just stood by my car, assuring me he had no idea what was happening.

While the 2 men were somewhere in the forest I drove farther down the dirt road until I found a spot to turn around. When I came back the screaming had stopped, and the men were back by the side of the road. I slowed down and asked them where the woman was and one of the men that had run into the woods answered, “Don’t worry. It’s funny actually, it was just little kid at a campsite further down the trail. He was having a nightmare.” I just said okay. And drove away as quickly as possible. We left the campsite and went straight home. Once out of the woods we called the local police station multiple times with no answer.

I know it wasn’t a child. I have never heard such primal fearful screams in my life. It makes my skin crawl and heart race just to think about it. What did those men get away with that night. What was I a witness to?" SS

NOTE: Red River Gorge in Kentucky has a history of unexplained encounters and strange anomalies. Here is an example - Possible Wendigo in Red River Gorge, Kentucky - Lon

