Supposed 'Bigfoot' Recording in Idaho (Photo Captures)

I recently found the following video that apparently depicts a massive (male) Bigfoot. The musculature is impressive and doesn't seem to indicate a human in a suit though, it is still difficult to determine the authenticity of the footage. The recording was said to have been taken in an undisclosed location in Idaho.
I had previously posted a photo (in January 2020) of a supposed Bigfoot seen carrying a deer carcass in Valley County, Idaho.
I always question why, for the most part, only short versions of a video are provided. I'm presenting the recording 'as is,' though I've taken a few screenshots for a closer observation. What are your thoughts? Lon
