Sighting of Unidentified Creature in Eastern Kentucky

A Kentucky resident encounters an unidentified quadruped while walking to work in the early morning darkness. Was it a 'Not Deer,' or something totally unrelated?
I recently came across the following account:
"My sister lives in a small neighborhood in eastern Kentucky, along a long road, and one side of the road goes up into a nearby mountain with woods. I stay with her sometimes so I can more easily walk to work on days I have to open.
I got out a few mornings ago around 3:35 AM. I walked along the back road for a bit to turn towards a kind of alleyway that leads into another back road. As I come up to the turn, I notice a pack of what looked like dogs. It was pretty dark, even with the streetlights, so the only major details I could see were that there were were more than one of them, they had big, bushy tails, and one of them was especially large. I'd say about the size of a young deer
I kept walking, past the local court house, to get to the main road. At the end of the second back road I was on, there are a few small houses with small yards. In the first yard against the road, I saw them again. More clearly. Same bushy tails, but their bodies were short hair and looked more like deer. I thought it was strange for deer to have tails like that.
As I turn the corner to get to the main road, I see two smaller ones run off. They must have seen or heard me. But the big one, that's the one I saw clear as day, close to one one the streetlights. It took a few steps and turned sideways, and it lifted up its head.
The best description I can give is that it had the aforementioned body and tail, but its neck was long. I mean, really long, disturbingly long. I'm 5'9" and its body would have come up to about my bellybutton, while the neck and head would have been taller than me. It was like a miniature giraffe.
It stared at me and didn't move. The thing scared me so much I got out of there as quickly as I could. I wish I hadn't been such a coward, I would have whipped out my phone and taken video of the thing.
I could hear them making noises too. They made this sound, a sound I had heard many times before on my early morning walks. It kind of sounds like a sort of "bleeting," something like a sharp croaking.
I've been keeping my phone in my hand and turn on recording as soon as I step outside. Any help or information would be appreciated, if nothing else than to make me feel less creeped out when I go out in the mornings." UM
NOTE: I wonder if any local resident may be keeping Alpaca or Llama? Not sure that it was a 'Not Deer,' but who knows? Lon
