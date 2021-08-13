Possible 'Not Deer' Encounter in Rural Connecticut

A late night drive results in the witness approaching a bizarre scene involving another driver, a police officer and a possible 'Not Deer' that was unnaturally sprawled on the road.
The following account was brought to my attention by a reader:
I was driving late one night (around 11:30PM) back to my house in a very rural area of Connecticut. I could see quite a distance down the road and noticed a police car was pulled over with its light on. Another car was at a complete stop in the middle of the road. Immediately a gut wrenching feeling began to creep in as I slowly approached. Initially, I thought the feeling stemmed from the fear of seeing a potentially gruesome scene of an accident. As I neared the scene my heart rate picked up and I was just filled with a really unfamiliar and uneasy fear in my stomach. I noticed that the police officer was standing beside his car and yelling out in conversation out to the man who sat inside his car parked in the middle of the road.
The man in the car was shouting back, "Man, I'm telling you something isn't right. This is f*cked up. It was like this when I got here. I didn't hit him, nothing." And the officer was shouting something back that I couldn't fully make out. The whole energy of scene felt uneasy and chaotic. The officer shone his flashlight in the direction that they were both facing as I got close enough to the cars to see what they were looking at. My driver side window was rolled down as I pulled up behind the car parked in the center of the road.
I stayed out for a second trying to figure out if this was a scene in which I could just pass by. I checked the opposite lane I was planning to pull over to pass the cars and saw a deer literally pretzeled into almost a yoga style "criss-cross" form of "sitting." I wish I could paint a solid picture of just how physically impossible this posture seemed for a deer to get itself into. It was as if it had had had somebody tie its four legs together into two knots. The front two crossed together and the back two crossed together. Just its position made the hairs on my arms stand up.
I slowly pulled up beside the parked car to pass by as I unintentionally made eye contact with the deer. Like, REAL deep eye contact with this deer. It's eyes were seemingly black shadowy holes. Not normal black deer eyes, but like shadows of deer eyes and bigger. Its head was slightly pointed downwards, but its eyes were looking up and straight through me. I physically felt paralyzed and as if I couldn't look away. The discomfort this deer evoked in me felt like a bellyache. I rolled my window up as quickly as I could, as I was driving by close enough to the deer to almost touch it. As I passed by, it felt like time slowed down and I was stuck in this weird sleep paralysis type of state.
I noticed the deer was heavily foaming at the mouth and seemingly frozen in time, like it was hypnotized and just staring straight out into nothing. I swear it didn't even look like the thing was breathing. I remember first thinking maybe it had been hit, but there was no blood or physical signs of damage to its body. It was foaming SO much from the mouth that a literal pool of bubbles were leaking across the road. With my windows up I could make out bits and pieces of the muffled conversation between the cop (who now stood with his hand on his gun) and the driver. They were both clearly as taken back and scared as me.
I can't describe the amount of urgency in which I felt to get out of there. I didn't pull over or talk to the car or cop. I just got the heck out of there with goosebumps all over my body and an adrenaline pumping feeling in my heart and head. I can't prove anything paranormal or such was to blame for whatever was wrong with that animal, but I do know my gut told me to leave quickly. I've never experienced that kind of uneasiness and fear. I went home and did some internet searching and discovered a couple diseases that run in deer and make them seemingly "zombies."
One is called Toxic Waste Syndrome or Chronic Waste Syndrome, something like that. The thing is though, this deer didn't fully fit the categories of symptoms listed in the diseases, and its eyes and the way it was positioned just was too much for me to take in. It may have just been a sick deer, but my gut tells me something else was up. It looked like a hypnotized fricking demon deer and the moment I made eye contact with it. Time literally seemed to stop in my reality. It's something I will absolutely never forget." G
NOTE: Once again, I believe that this was another example of a cryptid 'Not Deer' encounter. Like the witness stated, the scenario doesn't quite fit with Chronic Waste Syndrome. Your thoughts. Lon
