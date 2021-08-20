Pale Grey Humanoid Observed in St. Louis Metro East

A pale greyish humanoid is observed on the side of a road, crouched down beside a telephone pole. When the high beams illuminated the being, it quickly scampered unnaturally up the pole.
The following account was recently forwarded to me:
"Last year, on Saturday, June 27th, my paranoia was at its peak. My friends wanted me to come pick them up, go to McDonald's in the nearest town, and then drive around on country roads. Because of my paranoia, I had my mom walk me outside to my car, and I had my dad watch out through the window to make sure my mom was safe going back into the house. I also had them lock the doors. My paranoia was really bad that entire summer.
I picked up my friends, went to McDonald's, and started riding around country roads. This is something we did often, because there's not much to do in our village in the St. Louis Metro East.
We were coming back into town sometime between midnight and 1AM, and we noticed the moon appeared red. We started talking about it, and we began arguing about what affects a red moon has on people. Just as we started getting loud, we saw a creature on the side of the road. It seemed to be humanoid, but its forearms were much longer than its upper arms. It was very pale, almost greyish in color with no hair. The fingers were very long and pointy, maybe claws? It also appeared to be very malnourished, we could see its ribcage. It was crouched down next to a telephone pole, just as we were coming into town. I slammed on the brakes and turned on my brights to get a better look at it. It looked at us, and then zoomed up the pole faster than what should be physically possible. It was like a beam of light. We all went silent, and started discussing what we had just seen. We all agreed that we had seen the same thing. All of our descriptions were the same.
Just up the road was the friend's house we were going to. They had to run in to grab some stuff, so I stayed in the car with the doors locked and my eyes closed. When they came back outside, we backed out of the driveway to head to my house (which is right down the street) and we saw it behind us, standing in the middle of the road, looking at us. My house is only a couple blocks away, so when we got there we ran inside as fast as we could. We locked the doors and stayed at my house for a while, before I eventually gave them a ride back to his house a couple hours later." GG
