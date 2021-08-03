Pale 'Crawler Humanoid' Seen Roaming Hamilton County, Indiana

A central Indiana couple are riding around late on night in June 2020 when they encounter a pale crawler humanoid (referred to as a Rake) crossing in front of them.
The following account was recently forwarded to me:
"Earlier in 2020, when lockdown was going on, my girlfriend and I were getting bored sitting around. So sometimes during the day or later at night, we would just hop in my car and drive around and chat.
Well, one night, around 12:45-1 AM, we were driving this back road by her house that's just trees and forest for miles. The road was empty, and there are no houses, so I have my brights on going around a corner. As soon as the road straightened out, I slammed my brakes and saw an almost pure white creature in the middle of the road. I only caught a glimpse, but it was squatting with really long legs, super long arms and an incredibly humanoid figure. The posture it had while squatting was very human like, except it's elbows almost touched the pavement. My girlfriend screamed and within a second of seeing it, it ran on all fours like a blur to a tree by the road, and just jumped into it. The area of the tree it landed in was at least 15-20 feet off the ground, and when it jumped I could see it slightly stretch out.
I had never heard of a Rake before but I told my best friend this encounter and he showed me the Rake. I've driven by that area a lot since then and haven't seen it again since. Anyone else seen something similar? I didn't see any teeth, the head was pretty human-shaped, and it's face was pretty long. Black-ish sunk in eyes, longer nose and its mouth was closed. It ran away and hid in that tree as if it knew it shouldn't be seen, but it didn't seem animalistic. I'd say at least 6.5-7 feet in length. It looked directly at the car before it ran, and it was incredibly thin almost boney, and yes its thighs and calves were really long.
This occurred in June of 2020. I honestly don't know the road. It's near US-37 and 191st St. in Noblesville, Indiana in Hamilton County at around 12:45-1 AM." TG
NOTE: 'Rake' is a meme term (like the creepypasta Slenderman) that basically refers to a pale crawler or walker humanoid. I'm going to try and stay away from this term in the future since it is obvious to me that it refers to the same unknown humanoid. Lon
*****
----------
