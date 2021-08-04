'O'Hare Mothman' Approached by Multiple TSA Security Personnel

3 United Cargo (O'Hare International) employees were leaving work at night when they witnessed several TSA security personnel approach a red-eyed winged humanoid nearby.
The following account was reported to Phantoms & Monsters Fortean Research and UFO Clearinghouse investigator Manuel Navarette:
"I was walking to my car with two of my friends after getting off of work. We were talking about the day and how it felt good to get off and head home. As we approached the car, I saw something moving across the street but on the other side of the fence. It was dark but you could easily see it as the entire area was lit up and there was a plane that had been brought up near the fence for unloading/loading and there was a lot of activity around the plane.
As we walked, I pointed it out to my friends and they also saw the same thing. About this time a white SUV came driving up with it’s emergency flashing lights on and came to a halt on the road on the other side of the fence. Two men jumped out and shone some flashlights on this person, prompting the person to turn around and stare at them. It looked to be about 6-7 feet tall and was a very dark shade of grey, almost black and had what looked like two large glowing red eyes, but that could have been from the flashlights being shined in his direction. About 10 seconds after the first vehicle arrived, another came up on the same side of the fence as this person and illuminated the person with its headlights. I remember hearing my friend say, “Lord have mercy” as we watched the scene unfold in front of us. It was about this time that the person opened up what looked like a pair of giant bat wings and flew up into the air. As it flew up and over the people that were now gathered around, it let out a loud screech that sounded a lot like train brakes or the brakes from a large truck. It flew around in a large circle twice, screeching and then flew out over the fence and toward the runways and the terminals in the distance. As we watched, it was when a white pickup truck with a TSA emblem came up toward us with its emergency lights on and told us and the others who had gathered in the parking lot to clear out and get in our cars and leave the area immediately. We did as we were told and as we drove out of the parking lot, we saw another three marked vehicles and just as many unmarked vehicles pulled into the street and parking lot, all with their lights on.
I took my friends home and we talked extensively about it. One of my friends who worked the later shift at United told me that airport security and TSA were in the area and asking people who stepped outside to please go back in for their safety and were out there for at least an hour to an hour and a half. I did some research and came across a podcast where you had been the guest and got your information."
Investigators Notes:
I was able to reach out and speak with the witness who submitted the report and was also able to get the contact information and permission to reach out to the other two witnesses from the initial witness.
The sighting happened on Thursday, July 22nd at approximately 10:30 P.M at the United Cargo facility located on the grounds of O’Hare International Airport. The approximate distance from the witnesses to the entity was about 25-50 yards.
All three witnesses are in their mid-thirties and work at the United Cargo sorting facility and have been there for a number of years. All three witnesses were interviewed separately and all three basically tell the same story, as seen from three different points of view. All three tell of the entity being seen by the initial witness who then told her other two friends to “look at that over there.” What stuck out as odd to them was the fact that the entity was so close to the fence and was clad in all back, in contrast to the high visibility attire worn by ground personnel. One of the witnesses said that she initially was worried that it was a person who had hopped the fence and was going to approach the nearby plane. The witnesses told the investigator that there were multiple ground personnel working in the area and that one of the control towers was about 100 yards away, which probably prompted the immediate response by airport security and the TSA.
When asked to describe the entity, all three gave pretty close descriptions of a solid black entity, about 6-7 feet in height (approximations considering the distances of the witnesses) and when it turned to face the security personnel, it was described as having glowing red eyes but the witnesses could not agree on if the eyes were self-illuminating or they were simply reflecting the light of the security personnel’s flashlights. All three witnesses did describe that the entity did have a large set of bat-like membranous wings that were approximately 10-12 feet in width and that it did flap them to get into the air. All three describe the noises the entity made as sounding like train brakes or truck brakes and all three describe the sound as very loud. The entity did circle the area at least twice, which is something that until now has not been described by prior witnesses. The entity then flew off to the north and toward the active runways.
All three witnesses did describe the response by airport security and the TSA as “aggressive and swift.” They describe that they were asked to leave the area immediately and in no uncertain terms. This is also unprecedented as with prior sightings, the response by airport security was not as swift and aggressive as with this one.
This latest sighting is only a few hundred yards from the now infamous Resthaven Cemetery and the Fed-Ex cargo facility where a number of anomalous sightings have been reported and is next door to the facility where a supposed grey alien was sighted about two years ago. The entire area where this latest sighting occurred has accounted for a large number of sightings that have been reported.
It is the investigators opinion that this warrants further investigation by the UFO Clearinghouse investigations team and all information be passed onto the Phantom and Monsters Fortean research team for possible follow up investigation.
NOTE: I reached out to my confidential source at O'Hare International Airport (an airline ground supervisor) who states that sighting rumors throughout their terminal have picked up over the past 2 weeks. We'll continue to monitor the situation. Lon
Have you had a sighting of a flying humanoid or huge bat-like creature in the Chicago, Illinois metro area / Lake Michigan region? The entity has also been referred to as the 'Chicago Mothman', 'Chicago Owlman' & 'O'Hare Mothman.'
