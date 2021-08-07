Mother Saves Son From Black-Eyed Kid & Adult in Orlando, Florida

A young teen boy is confronted by another boy who was dressed in a green polo shirt and had completely black eyes. Another black-eyed woman was nearby. His mother rushed in to take him home.
I recently came across the following account:
"I was raised in Florida my whole life, from Orlando to Maimi. This incident took place in Orlando, in a neighborhood I lived in since I was a child. Nothing like this had ever happened before in that area, paranormal related. There has been lot of crime though. I’m starting college now and this happened in 8th grade summer going into 9th grade.
I was at my old friend’s house, who lived in the same neighborhood. It was a very sunny day and we hung for a bit. I started making my way back very early afternoon, I think like around 2 PM. Not even 5 minutes into my walk a small boy approaches me. He was wearing jeans and a green polo shirt that had a symbol on the corner. So I thought he was from an organization.
He handed me a card, but when I looked at him there it was! The black eyes! They were all black, completely throughout. I was so startled I took like 2 steps back and, mind you, there was no one around whatsoever, As soon as I was startled and realized he had black eyes, an elderly black woman appeared on the opposite side of the street staring at me. They both were! She had the same shirt the boy did with pure black eyes as well (not that is matters, but I just never hear stories of black-eyed people being African American, so I mentioned it for that reason. I feel like my experience was very unique).
When I noticed her staring at me this kid still tried to hand me the card but he never said anything. I don't know why, but I took it and then my mom, out of nowhere...like a millisecond after I grab the card, comes speeding down the street because she knew I was at my friend’s house and she tells me to get in the car. I do because I’m scared.
She’s asks me if I’m OK once I’m the car. She told me she had an extreme sense of peril and doom come over her out of nowhere at home and she said she dropped everything and got in the car and sped to where I was at (my mother has been spiritually gifted since she was a child).
She drove me back home and I told her what happened. She said to burn the card away from the house. I gave it to her and she burned it and that was really it. Just a wild sort of life trip that happens sometimes.
Now, Florida is a hot spot for human trafficking, but that doesn’t explain the pure black eyes they had. That doesn't explain the woman appearing out of like almost thin air and my mom feeling like I was in such danger that she had to get me and burn the card." TH
