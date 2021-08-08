Large 'Bird-Winged Gargoyle' Perched on Catholic Church Roof in Racine, Wisconsin

A Racine, Wisconsin resident recalls observing a 'Gargoyle' perched the roof of a local Catholic church, later realizing that they had never seen this previously. The next day, the Gargoyle was not there.
I recently received the following account:
"Hello Lon, I saw a post about a winged humanoid creature at O'Hare and found your name at the bottom.
OK. I don't know if it's the same thing or not. I live in Racine, Wisconsin. Yesterday (08/05/21) at 8 AM, I was in my backyard with my after returning home from work. Across the street from my backyard are two old churches, both with bell towers. Both also double as elementary schools.
I looked up and noticed a Gargoyle on the roof. All grey (dark grey but not as dark as described in the article and no glowing red eyes on mine either). I will say it looked like stone though, unlike the membranous wings described in the O'Hare encounter. However, given how close Chicago and Racine are, I thought reaching out was warranted.
Anyhow, this had to have been pretty large as I could see the wings quite clearly. It was motionless.
Now, at the time, I thought nothing of it. Old churches used Gargoyles to ward of evil all the time. But it hit me last night, while working, that I don't remember the church having Gargoyles before, and why would it only have one? So I made a beeline to check it out when I got home this AM (about 7AM), and sure as sh*t, it wasn't there!
I have no fear of what I saw, just still in a bit of disbelief. I will be taking my phone out with me to try and snap a picture if it comes back.
It was spotted on the roof of St. Joseph School/Church to the south of the bell steeple just south of the inlaid cross on the flat part of the roof above it facing Erie Street. 1525 Erie Street, Racine, WI 53402 is the address of the church/school.
I'll let you know if it makes a re-appearance." DZ
NOTE: I was able to talk to DZ by telephone on 8/7/2021. The description is quite interesting. The color seemed to be a gray / greenish hue with wings that resembled those of a bird, but without feathers. The wings were unfurled and not closed on the side or back. DZ stated that it was in a typical Gargoyle crouching position, but believes that it was at least 6 foot or more in height. The body was not thin as most of the sightings have been described by other witnesses. Very believable and forthright witness.
St. Josephs Catholic Parish is a venerable structure - St. Josephs Catholic Parish.
There was another Gargoyle sighting in Racine, WI in September 2019. Lon
Have you had a sighting of a winged humanoid or huge bat-like creature in the Chicago, Illinois metro area / Lake Michigan region? The entity has also been referred to as the 'Chicago Mothman', 'Chicago Owlman' & 'O'Hare Mothman.' - Chicago / Lake Michigan Winged Humanoid Regional Interactive Map - Please feel free to contact me at lonstrickler@phantomsandmonsters.com - your anonymity is guaranteed. Our investigative group is conducting a serious examination of his phenomenon. We are merely seeking the truth and wish to determine what eyewitnesses have been encountering. Your cooperation is truly appreciated. You can call me directly at 410-241-5974 as well. Thanks. Lon Strickler
