God’s Celestial Ambassador: The Life and Times of Dr. Frank E. Stranges - Part IV
Perilous Times
In early 1959, many of the theologians in Evangelical circles, much like Dr. Frank E. Stranges, were of the opinion that the days of the Earth were numbered, that the long-predicted “Doomsday” was just around the corner. The doctor of divinity wrote, “I dare not deny the fact that the Bible teaches that when that time shall come, even the time of the end, those who have received the ‘truth’ in their hearts shall be saved and shall further be invited to enter into the heavenlies to dwell with the Master and Creator of all humankind. Then, on the other hand those who have constantly refused to walk in the light, yet persisting to do evil continually, shall be condemned to dwell eternally in the place called ‘Hell,’ which was originally made for the devil and his angels (those fallen from Heaven).”
As any Evangelical knows, an individual condemns herself or himself by failing to take heed of the great truths revealed in the Bible, God’s word. The astute Bible reader will come to an understanding of the marvelous provisions God has in store for the benefit of all who come to Him with a humble heart and a contrite spirit. Through His Son, the Lord Jesus Christ, God has provided us with a way of salvation. In Jesus, healing and a deep spiritual experience is available to every believer; and for the one walking in faith, they need not fear the coming doomsday. Dr. Stranges wrote, “The Lord Almighty is beginning to do a great work before our eyes, even in this generation. It is mighty evident that He is preparing all of us for signs and wonders that have been thought long expired.”
In the Old Testament verse of Isaiah 42:9, the Hebrew prophet declared, “Behold, the former things are come to pass, and new things do I declare: Before they spring forth, I tell you of them.” Isaiah was not just addressing the so-called “spiritual elite” of his day, but anyone who loved God and desired to hold on to His promises. Dr. Stranges remarked that, “We will note in days to come, that our Heavenly Master will reveal Himself to whomsoever he chooses. Therefore, the meek, humble, honest truth-seekers will find that a closer walk with God will indeed reap great far-reaching dividends. I believe that before doomsday is ushered in, we will see the promises of Christ come to pass.”
Action Urgently Needed
Dr. Frank E. Stranges was of the opinion that, “Actions speak louder than words,” especially when it came to the life of the Christian. Dr. Stranges explains exactly what he considers possible for the contemporary follower of the Lord Jesus Christ to accomplish in her or his walk with the Savior:
“By greater works, did the Master imply that we would far surpass His mighty acts? Remember what He did. He opened blind eyes, loosed deaf ears, caused the lame to run, even raised the dead. He performed mighty acts called miracles before the very eyes of doubters and mockers. Jesus said that, ‘Greater works shall ye do.’ If this is true, it is wrong to look for this time to take place? Today the world is in need of seeing the Christian in action.
“They have been listening to our boasts for a long time. Now is the time to either lay hold of the promises of God or else stop telling the world that we have something that we do not indeed. Also, God tells us, ‘Whatsoever ye bind on Earth shall be bound in Heaven. Whatsoever ye loose on Earth shall be loosed in Heaven.’ Have we yet discovered the laws of binding and loosing? It is possible that today we can command the hand of God? I believe that the whole world will see the power of God in action ‘in His people’ before the Earth is visited by doomsday. I believe that this new thing will bot be governed nor controlled by humankind. It will be of God and my God to usward who believe and dare to live in such a place in Christ that we can be the recipients of this great outpouring of God’s power. A new age of spiritual awakening and spiritual power is upon us. Let us claim it in Jesus’ name.”
This fresco, titled “Crucifixion,” by an unknown artist, was applied to the back wall of a Serbian chapel in Kosovo back in 1350, A.D. Clearly, extraterrestrial spaceships have been visiting our planet down through the ages. Enlargements of upper left and right flying objects depicted in the mural are found in two bottom frames.
Flying Saucers and the New Age
Clearly, in this modern age there are still horizons of depth and height which have yet to be explored. The hand of God, in all of His creative acts, seems to extend far beyond that which are feeble minds are even capable of comprehending. Perhaps theology, the science of spirit, may provide more answers to future questions certain to arise in the circles of hard, material scientists about our mysterious universe. Fearing that theology bordered more on the realms of fear and superstition, the concoction of theories to explain the universe from religious fanatics of more medieval ages, contemporary scientists have failed to even consider the spiritual nature and implications of observed phenomena. The doctor of divinity explained why the arrival of the flying saucers held particular importance in these perilous times:
“Nevertheless, the Lord, who has promised, by His spirit, to lead and guide us in all truth, will certainly not expect you and I to die first with the sincere hope that somewhere in the far distant future, Christ will sit down and explain to us the mysteries of the universe. I believe that these are days of revelation. The coming of the saucers is perhaps only one phase of this great New Age in which you and I have the privilege of living.
“Now, you can completely close your mind to everything that you hear, read and see in connection with this thought. You can crawl back into the shell and quietly close it and sit in the darkness, feeling sorry for everything and everybody, or you can bask in the wonderful sunlight that God is abundantly granting to those who love the ‘light.’”
From Dr. Frank E. Stranges, one learns how to depend upon the Lord Jesus Christ as never before. In these first decades of the 21st century, we especially note that politics has failed to bring lasting peace on Earth. Therefore, we should follow Dr. Stranges’ admonition to look to the Author of Peace, He who is the Prince of Peace. Dr. Stranges boldly declared, “Let not your hearts be troubled concerning wars, bombs, missiles, international or national difficulties, but may your heart and mind be eternally stayed upon God. Think pure. Abstain from evil opinions. Net result, if you walk with Him, He will walk with you. You will draw close to Christ. Your mind will be quickened to receive that which God has for you in these days.”
That the subjects of flying saucers and extraterrestrial life will find further illumination during these times of quickening I have no doubt. As Dr. Stranges might say, “May God bless you, dear one, is my earnest prayer.”
