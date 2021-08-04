Gnome Encountered at Home in South Central Pennsylvania

A young girl in south central Pennsylvania encountered a Gnome that was standing just inside of her garage. Apparently, other Fae beings were later discovered near the home.
The following account was forwarded to me by a local researcher:
"My family had a house with a long driveway that had a steep hill to the road. One day, my dad drove my sister and I down to the bottom of the driveway to wait for the bus, but it was running late. I really had to go to the bathroom, so I figured I would have time to run back up to the house rather than wait to get to school.
I made my way up, and once I got to the top of the hill, I saw that the garage door was open, which was strange because I was almost sure we had shut it. As I got closer, I saw something standing right in the front middle of the garage. I finally made my way up to where I could see, and standing there, I saw a gnome. It looked just like a garden gnome, with the tall, pointy hat, the beard, the boots, the belt. The only things that were different from a garden gnome were that the hat was blue, and the gnome was a bit taller, maybe about the size of a small child.
Not knowing what to do and not wanting to get any closer, I just stared at the gnome. After a few seconds, he smiled at me and waved. I did not believe that the gnome had any malevolent intentions, but I felt uncomfortable, like he was not truly friendly. I walked back down the driveway where my dad and sister were waiting. It was the size of a small child (three to five, maybe a little shorter), tall blue hat, buckle belt, brown boots, white beard.
There were a few other times during the time that we lived in that house that I suspected the presence of fairies and other supernatural beings. Some of the things that led me to believe this happened before this particular experience, so while there was only a reputation to me (and my siblings), it was still a reputation and was before this experience.
I have read many books on fairies, along with other supernatural creatures, and I think that it’s fair for me to say that I know how to determine one from the next (that includes one type of fairy from another). From stories, research, reading, and such, I know that gnomes are a type of fairy. I have also have other experiences with other things, such as ghosts and aliens, and there are distinct differences between them. As I live, I feel this certain type of feeling, like a vibe or an aura, with almost everything I do, and that’s how my memories are kept as well. There is a different type of feel to a fairy encounter vs. an alien encounter vs. a ghost encounter. Fairies are creatures that live among us, but are elusive. Many people do not believe in fairies on the premise that they are ‘unrealistic,’ but I believe that they, along with their magic, etc., are real, just simply too uncommonly seen for most people to believe in them." Name withheld
NOTE: The witness, at the time (early 2000s), lived in south central Pennsylvania. Lon
*****
