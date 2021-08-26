Thursday, August 26, 2021

Further Claims of 'Scattering Bigfoot' After the May 18, 1980 Mt. St. Helens Eruption

Ever since the May 18, 1980 eruption of Mt. St. Helens, there have been several stories and claims in regard to scattered, dead and injured Bigfoot in its wake. Are any of these revelations true?

"I was contacted by an old family friend after she joined my FB group Cache Valley Bigfoot.

She told me a story that happened on their family farm outside of Soda Springs, Idaho in June of 1980 right after the May 1980 Mt. St. Helens eruption.  The family found a set of tracks of Bigfoot crossing their land in an area that was in the middle of nowhere. They found them purely by chance.

A whole group of scientists arrived from Washington state as well as from the University of Idaho and spent about a week on their property.  They determined there were possibly 3 Bigfoot traveling together, the largest was estimated at 9ft tall and 800 lbs. The family made casts and gave some of the castings to the University of Idaho with promises of getting them back and of course never got them back.

Around the same time there were sightings in Garland, Utah and in Downey, Idaho.

I have also talked to another person from Malad, Idaho whos family found tracks around that same time.

I have heard that after the eruption many Bigfoot families/clans scattered all over the west." JM

NOTE: There have been a number of revelations of dead and scattered Bigfoot after the May 18, 1980 Mt. St. Helens eruption. Here are a few links to help you form your own conclusions to this event. Lon

Bigfoot Recovery: Mt. St. Helens / Battle Mountain Complex

Bigfoot injured by a forest fire was taken away and hidden by the authorities

The Legend of the Dead Bigfoot(s) at Mount St. Helens

*****

**********

