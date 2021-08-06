'Cro-Magnon Man' Chased Boys in Abandoned Alabama Strip Mine

2 boys are exploring the area around an abandoned strip mine in rural Alabama. Suddenly, they observe a man who starts to chase them. He was described as having 'a Cro-Magnon brow.'
I came across this account recently:
"When I was around 12, my family and I moved out to the middle of some abandoned strip mines in rural Alabama. It was AWESOME. Going swimming in quarries, lots of abandoned equipment and cliff faces to climb, caves, and miles and miles of trails (abandoned dirt roads used by the mines) to explore. The trade-off was there was a lot of venomous snakes, and at night, it was DARK. No streetlights, just the occasional porchlight maybe every mile or so on the main road.
One day in particular, my friend P and I were out on one of the dirt roads that went off to the side of the main mine road. We hadn't been down that road before. It was like 10 am on a bright summer day and we figured why not? We had gone maybe a mile down that road and came to a left hand turn. Beside that left turn, and alongside the road we were walking on, was a small lake. We walked up to the lake, and were watching small frogs and a turtle swimming around, when I caught movement across the lake. I saw a man, walking away from us, heading up the hill. I poked P, and pointed. "Who is that? Why is he out here?" We were MILES into the mines. No people, anywhere. No houses nearby. We both stood up, and as soon we got right on our feet, he stopped walking. In a split-second, he spun around, and came running in our direction. We bolted. I mean, RAN. Like Gump. I looked back and he was running faster than any human I'd ever seen. He covered the distance (he had to run down the hill, and around the lake to get close to us, that route was easily 300 yds) in seconds.
P grabbed me and we jumped off the road, and into a ditch, behind some bushes. I peeked out, and he was maybe 30-40' from us, spinning around in the road. Making this God-awful grunting sound. And weirdly enough, I swear he had an entire cooked chicken in his hand. He was wearing desiccated overalls, dirty boots, and he had what I can only describe as a Cro-Magnon brow. HUGE. My memory might not be super-accurate given how long it's been, but it seemed like his forehead stuck out a good 4" over his eyes. He was the scariest thing I'd ever seen. He spun around in the road, and started running back the way he came.
We stayed there, in that ditch, for almost an hour, afraid to move. Listening, watching in case he was hiding and waiting. We crawled along the roadside, all the way back to the main road. From there we walked, but stayed in the tree line until we saw the main paved road, and then we ran. We ran all the way back home. Got home, told our fathers, and both of our fathers and P's older brothers loaded up and went looking for him, but never found a thing.
All these years later, and it still haunts me. My girlfriend recently took me out to her grandmother's house to meet and spend time with her family. And where does dear old granny live? Right on the edge of those same strip mines. I told her the story, and she looked really serious and said "Y'all are lucky. There's all kinds of bad things that happen in those mines." So yeah, every visit to grandma means the Glock and the 12 gauge ride with us. Anyway, that's my creepy encounter story." PH
FOLLOW-UP: "I forgot about this. Recently, my dad reminded me of something. I had gotten beaten up really badly my last day of summer school. So to make me feel better (and for passing summer school), my parents bought me a Kawasaki motocross bike. My dad had an old Honda racing bike, so we tried to ride out there any chance we got.
One day we're out, deep in the mines, and I saw a wooden crate/box off the road in the bushes. Looked about 6' long, maybe 18" high. Me, being a nosy kid, walked over and looked inside. There was a ton of hay, a blanket and an old pillow. I called dad over, and showed him. I remember he looked around, and said "If someone's living in that, way out here, they don't want to be found or bothered. Let's go home." We hopped on the bikes, rode home, no problems at all. But the weird thing is, my dad sat out on the porch with the light off most of the night, just staring at the edge of the woods. Never said why, and I CANNOT BELIEVE I never put the two incidents together. But now I think I know. But apparently, he never saw anything or anyone, because he came in late that night, went to bed, and never sat out there again." PH
NOTE: From the information that I gathered, this particular location was probably in Cullman County, Alabama. This general area has also produced a few upright canine sightings in the past. Lon
