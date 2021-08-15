Creepy Evening Near Nephi, Utah

A family is returning home after a trip to California. Near Nephi, Utah, the back door on the trailer they were pulling seemed to have opened. But when they stopped and examined the door, nothing had occurred.
I recently came across the following account:
"My family is from Utah. When I was a kid, we took a road trip in a rented camper to California. There is this specific area around Nephi, Utah that had some kind of massacre in the mid 1800's. All I know is that some kind of mass murder occurred out there and all of the bodies were buried in the desert area off of I-15. Needless to say, it is an eerie part of Utah and that main highway travel.
Anyway, we were on our way back. I was sitting in the front seat next to my mother. My dad was driving. We were coming through Nephi, UT near the massacre area. All of the sudden, my dad starts to get a little panicked and tells my mom to lean over and look into his sideview mirror. I did as well.
What we saw was the back of the trailer door was flapping open and shut in the wrong direction. To give a visual, the back of the trailer was a single door that opened from the right side and the door hinges were on the left. The door was swinging back and forth off of the hinges...the completely most impossible way.
Freaked out, my dad pulls the trailer over, thinking something was broken. We get out of the trailer off the side of 1-15. It's late evening, sun is starting to go down, and no cars around. We go through the door and look at it. The hinges were latched and in perfect condition and the door was latched.
We were completely baffled. We knew what we saw and it made zero sense compared to what we were staring at now. No signs that it was even capable to do that and no defects. We stood out there for about 15 minutes, re-checking everything.
All of the sudden, this green, Oldsmobile car pulls up probably 100 yards behind us. We originally thought someone was stopping to see if we needed any help. These three, massive Polynesian guys get out of the car. They just stood there for a few seconds, starting at us. Then they walk to the back of their car, looking at their trunk as if something was wrong with their car as well.
All I remember is that I had the most terrified feeling arise in my body. I was scared. I looked at my parents to just see what they were going to do with the situation. I saw the same look on both of my parents face. Fear. Something did not feel right about this situation and my parents felt it to. My mom whispers for me to get back in the trailer. I ran in there so fast, she wasn't going to tell me twice.
I was watching out the window as my dad was trying to hurriedly get everything secured back up. The three guys notice my parents trying to get back to the trailer and all three start (what I remember and thought of it as) marching quickly towards our trailer. My parents ran into the trailer, started it up, and my dad gunned it out of there before the guys could get the the trailer.
It was pretty creepy and I have wondered what would have happened if we hadn't of gotten out of there." GG
