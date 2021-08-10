BREAKING! 'Red-Eyed Winged Humanoid' at O'Hare International on July 22, 2021 - Additional Eyewitnesses Come Forward

2 additional eyewitness accounts from a July 22, 2021 winged humanoid incident at O'Hare International Airport, in the cargo areas near the Rest Haven Cemetery, have recently come to light.
I received the following email on August 9, 2021. I corresponded with the witness, who is seriously fearful of losing his job because he came forward. I will only refer to the eyewitness as 'EW':
"I saw your article about the flying creature at O'Hare and wanted to reach out to you tell you what I saw on that night. I am reaching out tell you this story but I do not want any of my information being given out to the public because I will not risk losing my job over this. We have been told by our supervisors never report anything that we saw to anybody outside of the company. So I am taking a chance reporting this to you.
We were unloading a cargo plane that had just arrived from the Miami hub when a couple of people noticed this large person that was standing over by the fence about 40 feet from the plane. It was tall about 7 feet and was completely black but with some solid red glowing eyes.
We radioed it in since we figure it was some idiot that might have scaled the fence and was wandering around the tarmac. We are told to report anything suspicious we see to our supervisors who will then call in security and take that person away. The security people came within 3 minutes of our call and had shined some lights on it when I saw that it was black and had a large pair of wings. It then took off into the air and started making a loud sound before flying off.
After it flew off a bunch of other people showed up, including many of our supervisors. We all heard about the things that are seen around the airport, including the Mothman, but I never believed it until I saw it with my own eyes. I talked about it with some of my friends and they saw the same thing but we're not going to say anything because we were told at our meeting that we were not to report anything we saw to anybody but our supervisors. We were told do not report it to the news or anybody who asked about what was seen at the airport. I am submitting this to you, but I want to be remain anonymous because I have had this job since I left the Navy and don't want to lose my job or my benefits. I have been here over 6 years and have a family to support and cannot risk losing my job over something like this.
I know it sounds incredible but I can promise you that I am not telling you any lies and that everything I told you happened. I know there were at least eight of us working that day on this plane, not counting any supervisors or tug operators working around the area.
I am doing what I can to prevent my name from being posted or somebody from my company finding out that I reported this. I am willing to talk only by email but that is it. No, I will not risk losing my job over this report and I will not risk my name being put out there and people thinking I have lost my absolute mind." EW
The following information was reported to the MUFON CMS on August 10, 2021:
Case - 117223
Occurred - 2021-07-22 00:00
Reported - 2021-08-10 09:14
(Reported 19 Days Later)
Source - MUFON
Summary Tall man with wings and red eyes
Approximation to protect the reporters identity
Region - Illinois
Country - United States
Distance - Unknown
Altitude - Unknown
Duration - 00:00:00
Shape - Unknown
Detailed Description
I am part of the ground crew for a major air cargo facility at O’Hare and we were working on unloading a cargo plane that had arrived earlier that evening. I was operating one of the lifts that lifts cargo containers down from the plane to the ground. It was about ten at night when the call came over our radios that there was a report of an unknown person being seen on the tarmac near the fence. I began looking around and saw a large man standing approximately fifty feet away from us, near the fence separating us from the road. He must have been close to seven feet tall, but I was not close enough to tell for sure. He was wearing what looked like a black coat and was just standing there. I radioed my supervisor that I saw someone over by the fence and my supervisor ran over to where I was at. By this time the entire ground crew was aware of this man’s presence and was radioing in to their supervisors. It must have been no more than 20 seconds after that that the first of man airport security vehicles showed up. One approached the man from the other side of the fence while another two drove past us and stopped short of the man who by this time was easier to see with the car lights on him. It did not look like any man I have ever seen. He was solid black and had red eyes that must have been reflecting the lights like cats eyes. It also had wings that were now spread open and must have been 15 feet from tip to tip. This man let out a loud screech. It sounded a lot like a barn owl when it tried to warn you away. This man then started flapping its wings and took off, you could hear the sound of the wings as it took off into the air and was gone in seconds. I was honestly scared for my life and started to pray for protection. I know in this world that demons walk among us and I was certain that whatever this thing was, it had to be demonic and an agent of the devil. A lot of my coworkers were also very frightened after this thing took off and many of them ran inside the safety of the plane when it took off. I am certain that this was a demon and it must have been sent here to frighten us.
NOTE: From the information gathered, I suspect that the MUFON CMS report came from another member of the cargo ground crew working with 'EW.' I believe that these were employees of FedEx because of the sighting proximity and distance from the tarmac. As reported previously, the O'Hare management and carrier companies are taking these winged humanoid sightings very serious and have warned all employees to not contact us. We are so grateful for those folks who have come forward and who continue to assist us in our determination to find answers. Lon
Have you had a sighting of a winged humanoid or huge bat-like creature in the Chicago, Illinois metro area / Lake Michigan region? The entity has also been referred to as the 'Chicago Mothman', 'Chicago Owlman' & 'O'Hare Mothman.'
