'Weird Deer' Constantly Observed Campers in Lone Peak, Utah

A group of friends were camping in Lone Peak, Utah. One of the group began to notice a particular deer continued to stop and observe the group on several occasions.
I recently came across the following account:
"My buddies and I were in Lone Peak, Utah with a plan to sleep under the stars and leave the next day. So, we got everything set up and decided to go swim in the lake. On our way back we saw a single deer with abnormally large eyes and ears. It had odd proportions in general. I've grown up in Utah Valley (north central Utah) my whole life and I've seen thousands of deer, so I know what they usually look and act like.
The deer was sitting on a rock like a dog and it turned its head to watch us without giving any reaction. Its head seemed to turn and follow while its body stayed perfectly still. It almost looked like its head was detached from its body. I decided that it was just an odd occurence and that I should just ignore it. This was at 4 PM.
About 30 minutes later, while we were at our campsite, we saw the same deer chasing another. But it stopped and continued to just look at us for maybe 5 minutes. When we all looked away, it just disappeared. Maybe it took off as soon as we looked away but this was also odd. 30 minutes after that, we saw the same deer probably 200 yards away up on the side of the hill overlooking us. It stayed there for at least 45 minutes just staring at us.
The fourth time we saw it was later, around 9:30 PM, when we were in our sleeping bags getting ready to go to sleep. The deer came up from the river that we were next to, probably 20 feet away, and just looked at us again for maybe 2 minutes and then went back down. Same thing happened again in the same spot 15 minutes later. It almost seemed to be checking if we had gone to sleep. It continued to check on us one more time 15 minutes later.
At this point, I was a bit freaked out but didn't want to say anything because I was afraid my friends would say I was imagining things. So we all tried to go to bed and at about 10:30-10:45 we started hearing something maybe 10 feet away, just under the hill that led to where the river was. We continued to hear what sounded like a deer walking in the river and coming to check on us. Every time it would get close we would start talking and shine our lights into the trees to see if we could see anything. This happened enough that we eventually grabbed everything and left at midnight.
On our way down, my buddies said they kept seeing silhouettes off to our sides. The entire way down we kept seeing weird things, like a deer right next to the road staring at the mountain side at literally nothing. Not moving or reacting or grazing. We continued to see more and more deer that were behaving oddly. But remember that we have all seen thousands of deer just up that canyon itself and they have never behaved like that." MF
