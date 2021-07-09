Unnatural Sounds From Cornfield Alarm Northwest Ohio Resident

A northwest Ohio resident described unnatural activity near his property. Recently, while walking his dog, bizarre and frightening sounds emanated from the cornfield. What was it?
The following account was recently posted:
"This has been freaking me out for the past few days since it’s happened. I want to start by saying that everything that I’m about to describe is true and if you don’t believe me, I’m sorry. I live in a woods in Northwest Ohio. My house is back about half a mile in the woods down a long driveway, and my property is surrounded by trees from each side except for the back, which has a field that alternates soybeans and corn every year. We’re a few minutes away from a very small village and about half an hour out from bigger towns.
I just wanted to give some background into the area before I say what happened in case that helps at all. I’ve had weird stuff happen before, I’ve encountered what I think are 'Not-Deer.' Once, there was one in my yard walking around apple trees, which isn’t uncommon but the thing was huge and ugly and it just looked wrong. There was also one next to a country road I was driving down with my friend once. A few years ago I was dog-sitting before I had a dog and I was out with the dog walking near the field. He turned around as there was a huge splash in our pond and started growling and howling. Other than that, the dog was really friendly and I’d never heard him growl before. I joked saying it was a frog man, like the Loveland Frog Man, but ignored it for the most part. Last year my family got a dog of our own and he’s a hound dog, so he chases and barks at everything. But sometimes he gets weird about the pond too, and he’ll growl and howl at it. He doesn’t really growl other than that.
But the incident that I came here to describe happened a few days ago. This year is a corn year in the field behind our house, which I always hate because I can’t see out past the first couple rows and I’ve always thought it’s creepy. Before crops are planted, I like to rock hound and metal detect in the field and surrounding fields so I know the land very well. I have found Native American artifacts in the field before too, and there’s a couple woods scattered throughout the fields and a big creek runs through it too. I mainly stick to the field directly behind my house because I don’t want to wander out too far. The farthest out I’ve gone is probably no more than a mile.
A couple days ago I was out with my dog, walking along the line of dirt between the trees in the back of my property and the field, when my dog started growling at the corn. It obviously scared the hell out of me and I was yelling at him telling him to stop. When I was little we would get coyotes around there too, so I figured it was a coyote. Since I didn’t want myself or my dog to get hurt by the coyote I started walking back to the house but my dog wasn’t having it. He was pulling on the leash, baying and howling and losing his mind. He doesn’t usually bay and howl like that unless he’s treed a squirrel, so the fact that he was just screaming into the corn worried me. We started walking again and then I heard a cat meow from the corn. I was like, 'oh, ok, it’s just a cat.' But I have a cat, and there’s plenty of barn cats that cross our property and my dog has never lost his mind over a cat like that before. So I keep tugging on his leash and I’m like dude let’s go, you’re freaking me out. And the cat keeps meowing and it’s getting like uncomfortably loud for a cat meow. It sounded like it was a lot closer than it was.
Then the “cat” started growling, but it sounded like a big dog. Like big growls. Then the corn started rustling, bigger than what a cat could do. Luckily at that point I was just about back to my yard and the growling kind of developed into what sounded like a yell/scream from a person. I was dragging my dog, my dog was growling, his hair on his back was sticking up, I was scared and shaking. It was absolutely terrifying.
I went back into my house and told my family what happened and they were just like 'ok, cool, whatever,' but I was nearly in tears. It was scary. Again, those sounds have been replaying in my mind over and over and I’d love to get some explanation or something on whatever happened out there. Nothing like that has happened since, not that I want it to." OM
NOTE: This is an interesting account. The progression of the sounds seems to suggest something supernatural, as opposed to a natural animal or person. The native tribe influences in northwest Ohio are varied over history - Ottawa, Miami, Shawnee, Wyandotte, etc. There was a lot of warring between tribes, as well as with settlers. Because of the early activity, I would believe that this may be a energy manifestation. The sounds also mimic those of a canine cryptid, similar to a few Dogman or possible 'Hellhound' accounts I've heard in the past. I'd be interested in your thoughts? Lon
