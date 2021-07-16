'Tuxedo Man' Twice Encountered at Different Wisconsin Rural Locations

The witness recalls his encounter with a pale man with blood on his face, dressed in a tuxedo, walking along a Wisconsin country road. His friend's wife witnessed the same spectre at another location.
The following account was recently forwarded to me:
"I'd like to share a story I've never told before, from the summer of 2007. I was 18 years old at the time, enjoying a beautiful Wisconsin Saturday night at the local race track. It was my hangout spot every weekend during my teenage years. My neighbor raced in the Late Model division, which started my love for racing. I was friends with my neighbor's two sons, and had hitched a ride (like always) with his wife, and youngest son to the track that night.
As the night grew on, and the racing wrapped up, (will call my neighbor Tim) Tim's wife was getting tired, and decided to drive home with their youngest son. I, along with Tim and his other son, stayed in the Pits for roughly another hour before Tim decided to head on out.
It was about a 45 minute drive home, which we left sometime around 12:30 AM. The first 10 minutes of the drive was mostly past open corn fields, no buildings, a few houses here and there. I was sitting in the passenger seat, casually looking around here and there. I can't recall exactly how, but something got my attention a little ways up the road. It looked like a person walking, no biggie.(Even if it was in the middle of nowhere).As we got closer, I'll never forget the next handful of seconds.
What at first looked like a man walking down the side of the road, was a man walking with his eyes closed, sporting a ragged tuxedo, pale as can be, with very faint blood splotches scattered around his face. A creepy site no matter what, and with me being the only one with a view once we passed, I looked in the massive mirror on my neighbors truck. The man was nowhere to be found. He didn't fall, or run, he was just gone. There's no other way to put it. Although it may sound terrible, all three of us we're so creeped out by the man's appearance, there was no way we were stopping.
If that wasn't creepy enough, when we got back to Tim's house, his wife still being up, the first thing she says: "Did you see that weird guy walking down the road in a tux?" Since we did of course, we explained that we had. It wasn't for a few minutes though, that we realized we had witnessed the same man in completely different places. Tim's wife came across the man roughly 30 minutes (driving distance) farther up than we did. To make it even stranger, she got caught up in the parking lot talking to another racer's wife, and actually left only about 15 minutes before we did. She never looked back, like I did. So she had no idea if he vanished.
To give my best description, the man was around 6 feet tall, maybe a tad shorter. Fully dressed up. Looked as if he was between 28-37 years old, eyes closed, walking slowly. Made no other movements besides walking. Was not staggering (as if drunk.) From what I can recall, his tux was slightly ruffled up, along with faint patches of blood. Tim is not the kind of guy that's into the paranormal, but he was pretty disturbed over the sight. Maybe shaken up is a better term, I had never seen him shaken. Then to hear his wife giving roughly the same story, only way farther down the route, it was quite chilling to say the least. The fact we witnessed this around nothing but cornfields did't help either. The whole thing left me scratching my head." LS
*****
