Tall Crawling Humanoid Perceived In Garage While House Hunting

While a family is searching for a new home in Texas, the young son becomes aware of a tall humanoid entity crawling about in the garage. The parents and realtor didn't seem to notice it.
I found the following account on social media:
"When I was around 10 years old, my family was moving back to our hometown from El Paso where my dad was stationed on a base there. Our realtor (M) was showing us houses.
So, we pull up to this house and it’s overgrown with bushes and ugly crabgrass, the sidewalk is uneven and jagged, and even missing in some places. The white siding is pretty much brown by this point, with tree branches overhanging almost every inch of the roof so all you can see is this cave-like entrance into the front door. M informs us, “Oh yeah, it’s been on the market for years, and there is no electricity, so we will be seeing it in the dark.”
We go inside and the sight that hits us is remarkably depressing. There is broken picture frames and glass all over the floor, as well as red splotches of some sort of powder are covering everything. A very large chest is in the center of the living room about 5 feet in from the front door. The house smells like something old and wet, yet fresh and rotting at the same time. No one noticed the smell but me. We leave the living room and all I remember next is going to look into the garage.
Now remember, M told us there was no electricity and we would be seeing the house in the dark. The singular light bulb in the garage was glowing blue. Not a bright iridescent blue by any means but a sickly, dim blue that was just bright enough to illuminate the walls and floor and bathe the garage in the same shade of blue it was radiating. My parents and M both made a comment how that was weird, and maybe there was some sort of charge going to the light through the power lines. I couldn’t care less because what I was staring at was worse than any creepy light that was working when it shouldn’t have been.
There was something inside the garage. It looked like a human, or maybe what used to be a human, but it appeared wet. Its skin kind of looked like if you grabbed it, it would just slip right off. I could see veins through the skin, which was so pale it seemed almost see through. This thing was emaciated. I could see all its ribs, I could see hip bones. Its arms and legs consisted of just enough fat in the thighs and upper arms that you could tell that’s what they were and not just sticks slapped on a lump of flesh. The neck was just long enough to appear proportionately weird, and the head was turned to look straight at me. If you could even say it was looking because where normal eyes would be there were just holes. There was stringy clumps of hair hanging from the tops and sides of its head. And I got the sick sense that it was happy to see me, almost as if it was thinking finally I could tell if it stood up it would be tall. Almost ceiling height. So about 8 feet.
I watched this thing crawl on all fours (think hands, and very long feet; not hands and knees) from the center of the garage directly under the light bulb. It crossed in front of me and my family and M and disappear into the wall. It kept its head turned on me the whole time. And I followed it with my eyes the whole time.
I don’t remember even feeling scared in the traditional sense. I felt invited. I felt intrigued, and more than anything I felt like it had been waiting on me. Just me. I felt like it was telling me, “Come in, make yourself at home. Your welcome here.”
My parents decided they were thoroughly creeped out though and without seeing the rest of the house, we left. They told M that they weren’t interested and that was that. We fired her shortly after because she made a habit of showing us abandoned houses in the pitch dark. I was the only person who saw the “thing.” But my parents after thinking I was asleep in the car on the way home started talking about how once they opened the garage door they felt like they were trespassing, like someone was watching them. Also that it felt colder all of a sudden than the rest of the house, smelled like rotted meat, and something just wasn’t right about that blue light." OK
NOTE: This is an interesting account since it indicates that this was an incorporeal entity or that it was able to cloak its appearance to the adults. Lon
