Recognized By A 'Skinwalker'

A woman was spending the night at an RV park in a native reservation near Albuquerque, NM. The next morning, she noticed a coyote and followed it. It eventually transformed into a elder native man.
I recently came across the following account:
"A few years back, after a divorce I ended up homeless and living in an RV (caravan) for about a year. I was offered a job 3000 miles away from my ex, and it seemed like a good idea at the time, so my two small dogs and I started driving west.
In western New Mexico, outside Albuquerque, we stopped at a Native casino and RV park for the night. It was a very nice park, the bathhouse was huge and meticulously clean, the sort of place where tourists weren’t allowed to feel uncomfortable while camping next to miles of wilderness desert in the middle of the Reservation. I was just glad they didn’t turn us out for being in a 40 year old small RV - other parks had. Turns out RV living is only ok if it’s obviously a choice instead of a need.
The next morning, I checked outside my door before letting my two small dogs out. There are a lot of things that would be happy to snack on a toy poodle! Sure enough, a coyote was exploring the area.
I’m used to east coast coyotes that will take off as soon as they see you’re a full-sized human. So I hopped out, left my pups locked up, and made sure I didn’t make eye contact as I went towards the bathhouse. I nodded and greeted him politely as I went by.
He was still there when I came out.
I told him it would be appreciated if he gave us some space so my kids could come out for their bathroom breaks before we got back on the road. He huffed at me and started walking down the dirt road out into the bush. After a few steps he turned and looked back at me - so I followed behind him by about 30 feet or so.
Just for the record, following a coyote into the desert at dawn probably wasn’t the wisest decision to make. I was very careful not to leave the dirt road.
There was a natural clump of three boulders about 10 to 12 feet tall within easy eyeshot of the casino. The coyote calmly walked around the rocks. And then from the other side, moving at the same casual pace, came on older Native gentleman. His hair was in braids to his waist, he was wearing old jeans, blue gingham shirt and a woven hat. He tipped his hat at me and kept walking east out into the bush.
That was when a raven I hadn’t seen started laughing at me from the top of the tallest boulder. The bird took off, flying east, and in the light of sunrise seemed to shift from black to white to orangey-red in color.
I wished them both a kind day, hoofed it back to the park, and broke camp in record time.
Ravens and crows followed me for the entire time I lived on the west coast. Even when I would walk to work, there were three that paced me every day. Now that I’m back on the east coast I kind of miss them." MR
If you wish to comment on this Phantoms & Monsters post, please go to Phantoms & Monsters Post Comments
*****
Please Consider a Donation to 'Phantoms & Monsters'
Your financial support of Phantoms & Monsters and our other pursuits is much appreciated. This all depends on you, the readers and followers.
Please use the PayPal donation buttons on the blog site. You can also go directly to Phantoms & Monsters donation. Thanks again for your loyalty and continued support. Lon
Terrifying real-life illnesses - 'walking corpses', human werewolves, stone man syndrome
The Beast of Busco: The Legend of a 500+ Pound Indiana Snapping Turtle
Phantoms & Monsters Fortean Research Website
Follow the Phantoms & Monsters Archives on Flipboard
Follow the Phantoms & Monsters Archive on Mix
On this day, November 27, 2014, in accord with 15 U.S. Code Chapter 107 - Protection of Intellectual Property Rights, I declare that my rights are attached to all personal data, voice recordings, photos, art, text, titles, etc. published or reproduced at any media source. For commercial and/or recreational use of the foregoing my written consent is required at all times. By this release, I tell all unauthorized person and/or parties that it is strictly forbidden to disclose, copy, distribute, broadcast, or to take any other action against me on the basis of its contents. The actions mentioned above apply equally to employees, students, agents and/or other staff under the direction of the offending parties. The contents of my profile include private information. The violation of my privacy is punished by the law (UCC 1 1-308 - 308 1 -103 and the Rome Statute)
Disclaimer:
The publication of any and all content e.g., articles, reports, editorials, commentary, opinions, as well as graphics and or images on this web-site does not constitute sanction or acquiescence of said content unless specified; it is solely for informational purposes.
Fair Use Notice:
This site may contain copyrighted material the use of which may not be specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available in our efforts to advance understanding of environmental, political, human rights, economic, democratic, scientific, social justice, and religious issues, etc. We believe this constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. In accordance with Title 17 U.S.C. Section 107, the material on this site is distributed without profit to those who have expressed a prior interest in receiving the included information for research and educational purposes.
You understand that all Content posted on, transmitted through, or linked from the Phantoms and Monsters Site, are the sole responsibility of the person from whom such Content originated. You are responsible for all Content that you post, email or otherwise make available via the Phantoms and Monsters Site. Phantoms and Monsters does not control, and is not responsible for Content made available through the Phantoms and Monsters Site. By using the Phantoms and Monsters Site, you acknowledge that you may be exposed to Content from other users that is offensive, indecent, inaccurate, misleading, or otherwise objectionable.
© 2005-2021 Phantoms & Monsters - All Rights Reserved