More 'Not Deer' Sightings & Encounters in Minnesota, Kentucky & Georgia

After my appearance on Coast to Coast Am, I received and was referred to a few accounts of 'Not Deer' sightings and encounters. What are these creatures?
I have recently received the following accounts:
"I heard you tonight on Coast to Coast with George Noory and 'Not Deer' was mentioned. It brought a memory that will never leave my mind.
Last year, about late August / September, I was biking home from work. I worked second shift from noon to midnight. I live about 5 miles from work and had my drivers license suspended for 3 months, so I would bike to and from work daily.
One night, while rounding a corner, I saw three pair of glowing eyes (they were glowing because the reflection of my head light on my bicycle). They looked like deer, but their necks were awkward and long and the angle they were standing it appeared that their necks went straight down into their legs they almost looked like bi-pedal creatures just staring at me. They did not run away or seem to fear me. I had an uneasy feeling the entire ride home. They had head of deer but were directly facing me the entire time just staring as I passed. I’ll never forget how strange that was or how strange they looked.
I am 34 years old. I’ve been around deer all my life and a woodsman / hunter and outdoor enthusiast. I’ve never experienced behavior like that or seen a deer with that long of a neck in my life. This was in between the towns of Maple Plain and Loretto, Minnesota. I’ve never heard of 'Not Deer' until tonight and I had no idea that there have been other sightings of strange deer until your appearance tonight on Coast to Coast.
I know what I saw was not normal and I thought this whole time I was crazy. Have there been any reports you know of in that area? Thank you for your time and I appreciate all you do!" CL
-----
"Last night (January 2020) a friend of mine, my boyfriend, and I were on our way back into town from a little day trip. We were on the highway at around midnight and we just see a creature that looked like it was a deer, but also almost looked as if it were human (human with some deer features). It wasn't one of us hallucinating, because when my boyfriend asked what it was that he just seen my friend said that it was a 'Not Deer.' We didn't see it up close nor did we stop to find it. My boyfriend sped up to make sure the 'Not Deer' couldn't catch up to us because something about those unnerve him to the core ("A Not Deer can't catch us going 80, right?"). This was in north central Kentucky" S
------
"I'm a northwest Georgia, living at the foothills of the Appalachian Mountains halfway in between Chattanooga and Atlanta. Sometimes my family takes trips to the mountains.
One day up there, my cousin and I wanted to go cruising around to just take in the views. It was getting late around 8 PM so we started to head back. Well close back to our cabin we see a deer on the side of the road, so we slow down. Then as we get close it walks in the road pretty close to being dead in front of us. I hit the brakes and then it stands up and starts walking around on its back legs. We are freaking out cause that’s crazy.
We’ve been out in nature with animals our whole lives. I grew up being a minute away from Pine Mountain living out on the lake, but I’ve never seen anything like it. It just looked so wrong. Its joints didn’t move right and it had arms not front legs and the upper half was like a human, excluding the head. We gassed it around those mountain curves and just kept going. We didn’t even want to stop at the cabin because we didn’t want to stop moving." JB
*****
Monday's Appearance on Coast 2 Coast AM - Secrets of the Night Sky / Bizarre Cryptid Encounters
