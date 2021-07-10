Saturday, July 10, 2021

'Horned Humanoid' Suddenly Appears Near Sugarloaf Mound, Indiana

An Indiana man and his friends encountered a horned humanoid at his mother's house one winter evening. It suddenly appeared without warning. Could it have been a Leshy?

I recently came across this interesting account:

"This happened back between 2009-2011. The people in the account are myself, my ex-girlfriend who I will call Penny, and a friend who I will call Kyle. These aren't their real names, I don't feel comfortable sharing them online.

My mother asked us to pick up her cat from the vet around 4 or 5pm one night. As it was winter in Indiana, it was getting dark at around this time, and it was already a bit of a drive to and back from the vet, because my mother lived out in the country and the vet was in town. At any rate, we went and got the cat without issue, and after we were to drop it off, myself, Penny, and Kyle were going to go see a movie.

We get back to my mother's house, the sun has already set for the most part, and it's quite cold. Kyle decided to help me carry the cat inside, while Penny kept the car running to keep the heater going. Kyle liked talking to my mother, and wanted to see her before we headed back out to see the movie. Well, we're walking up to the house, and both Kyle and I stopped because we both got this weird feeling at the same time (we figured this out later when we were talking about it).

The house is in front of us, and my mother's yard is behind us (it was a big farmhouse, so had a sprawling front yard). We both stood still, we felt frozen to the spot by this weird feeling, and I looked first and saw something standing behind us, in the yard, and then Kyle looked too.

The thing had to have been well over 6'3" because that's how tall Kyle is and it was bigger than him. It had a hulking shape, with more mass on top than the bottom like a hunchback, which kind of just tapered off into shadows, so I don't know if it had legs or what they might have looked like. The whole thing was pitch black, even in the dark. It had no eyes, no discernable features whatsoever as far as facial features go, but I could tell it was huge and very angry. There was just a feeling I was getting off of it that it was mad that we were there, and I could tell it was staring right at us.

The only discernable features about it were: It had horns, massive horns, like antlers, sticking up off its head, and the hunch in its back seemed to be lumpy and had irregular shapes sticking out of it, but because it was so dark I couldn't figure out what it was.

Neither of us heard a sound from it, it just stood there and menaced us for what felt like minutes, but it can't have been that long. Kyle unfroze me from the spot, and the two of us darted into my mother's house and delivered her cat. We waited a bit, but after looking outside, didn't see anything out there anymore, and after talking to my mother for a bit, we ran back outside and Penny put on the gas, and we got out of there.

We never saw it again after that, but to add a little background on my mother's house:

It has always been haunted. The house that is standing there now is a newer build. The older farmhouse that had been there previously, had burned down and killed a young boy, a mother, and her older daughter. My mother has had issues with it for a long time. She's had the house blessed on several occasions, but nothing ever sticks. Friends who stay in the house have reported weird stuff happening to them as well, and when I lived there I also experienced some odd things, but this was the only time this happened. The house is situated in Indiana, near the Sugarloaf Mound, which was used by the Miami Natives in Indiana's prehistory." HB

NOTE: I suspect the entity seen was similar to a Leshy. Here is a previous post involving one. I have heard and read of similar manifestations in areas of North America. They seem to be a guardian or sentinel. There may be a lingering energy from the property that had summoned this being. Lon

*****

