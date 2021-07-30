Harrowing 'Not Deer' Encounter Near Charlottesville, Virginia

A college student describes his harrowing experience with a huge 'Not Deer' in an area outside of Charlottesville, Virginia. Is this a manifestation of a 'forest spirit?'
The following account was recently forwarded to me:
"This took place in 2008 in Charlottesville, Virginia. Now, if you are familiar with Charlottesville, it's outside city limits in the county near Old Lynchburg Road before all those student apartments were completed. At the time I lived in Fry Springs on Sunset in a townhouse. My roommate was using my vehicle and I was at my friend's in the county’s house.
So I decided to walk to the corner store to get some smokes. If you follow the trail in the backyard, it’s a beautiful walk and a little quicker than driving around the windy roads. It wasn’t dark yet but the sun was going down and it was cooling off into a beautiful evening. So I ask my friend J if they want anything and head off to the trail that brings you out behind the country store.
At first my walk down the trail was just like any other. There were birds chirping and animal noises a nice breeze. When I got to the split in the trail, for some reason I began to feel really uneasy. My hair was standing on end, I felt like I was being watched and I felt that heavy feeling in my stomach; but I walked this trail many of times and it wasn’t that much further.
That’s when I started to hear crunching leaves and snapping twigs near me. I quickly scanned the area and was relieved when I spotted a large buck standing off the trail partly behind the Sycamore tree. First thing that struck me was the rack on this deer, the antlers were super thick and burley, more like moose antlers, but not quite moose antlers. It looked just off. I decided to keep walking and noticed when I started walking so did the “deer,” so I walked a little faster and so did the “deer.” I stopped and this deer took off in a full blown sprint.
Something about the way this thing moved was just so unnatural! It moved almost like a rocking horse and its hind legs were in reverse of how they were supposed to be. It was very unsettling and prompted me to bust out in a full blown run to the end of the trail. I am hauling ass down this trail being fueled by some form of primal fear. I come around the bend and there in the middle of the trail is the 'not deer.' I started trying to back pedal and fell straight on my ass!
On the ground I am just looking at the thing and it hits me, 'THIS THING IS A PREDATOR!' Its got front facing eyes! Deer don’t have front facing eyes! But that’s not all that’s wrong with it! Its face is not right! It’s too round and it’s got huge jowls and it’s mouth is far too rounded to be a deer. The snout is far too short, so much is wrong! I scramble to get to my feet, but whatever this thing was decided to stand on its hind legs when I stood up. I don't know if though I was challenging it because it too stood up on its hind legs and it was huge! It towered over me. It had to be over 8 feet tall!
I turned around and started running as fast as I could, but I could hear the sounds of a bipedal stride close behind me. I never turned around. I was sure if I turned around it would get me. When I reached the fork in the trail I could no longer hear it behind me. When I got out of the woods I started screaming like a maniac, so much so my friend J came out the back door with the shotgun. I should mention my friend J is a backwoods mountain boy from Cripple Creek and he has native blood in his family.
When I finally calmed down enough to explain what happened, J told me that wasn’t a deer. He said in the woods there are a lot of things regular people don’t know about and what I encountered was one of those other things. He said it was up to something and I disturbed it. The jest of what I got is it’s some sort of manifestation of a forest spirit." JS
NOTE: I am familiar with the areas around Charlottesville, Virginia, especially several years ago before the development. The area is known for cryptid sightings, especially Bigfoot. Lon
If you wish to comment on this Phantoms & Monsters post, please go to Phantoms & Monsters Post Comments
*****
Please Consider a Donation to 'Phantoms & Monsters'
Your financial support of Phantoms & Monsters and our other pursuits is much appreciated. This all depends on you, the readers and followers.
Please use the PayPal donation buttons on the blog site. You can also go directly to Phantoms & Monsters donation. Thanks again for your loyalty and continued support. Lon
Argentina: Cattle Mutilation in Hasenkamp
Phantoms & Monsters Fortean Research Website
Follow the Phantoms & Monsters Archives on Flipboard
Follow the Phantoms & Monsters Archive on Mix
On this day, November 27, 2014, in accord with 15 U.S. Code Chapter 107 - Protection of Intellectual Property Rights, I declare that my rights are attached to all personal data, voice recordings, photos, art, text, titles, etc. published or reproduced at any media source. For commercial and/or recreational use of the foregoing my written consent is required at all times. By this release, I tell all unauthorized person and/or parties that it is strictly forbidden to disclose, copy, distribute, broadcast, or to take any other action against me on the basis of its contents. The actions mentioned above apply equally to employees, students, agents and/or other staff under the direction of the offending parties. The contents of my profile include private information. The violation of my privacy is punished by the law (UCC 1 1-308 - 308 1 -103 and the Rome Statute)
Disclaimer:
The publication of any and all content e.g., articles, reports, editorials, commentary, opinions, as well as graphics and or images on this web-site does not constitute sanction or acquiescence of said content unless specified; it is solely for informational purposes.
Fair Use Notice:
This site may contain copyrighted material the use of which may not be specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available in our efforts to advance understanding of environmental, political, human rights, economic, democratic, scientific, social justice, and religious issues, etc. We believe this constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. In accordance with Title 17 U.S.C. Section 107, the material on this site is distributed without profit to those who have expressed a prior interest in receiving the included information for research and educational purposes.
You understand that all Content posted on, transmitted through, or linked from the Phantoms and Monsters Site, are the sole responsibility of the person from whom such Content originated. You are responsible for all Content that you post, email or otherwise make available via the Phantoms and Monsters Site. Phantoms and Monsters does not control, and is not responsible for Content made available through the Phantoms and Monsters Site. By using the Phantoms and Monsters Site, you acknowledge that you may be exposed to Content from other users that is offensive, indecent, inaccurate, misleading, or otherwise objectionable.
© 2005-2021 Phantoms & Monsters - All Rights Reserved