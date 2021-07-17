General George Patton, Nazi Experiments, Dulce Base & Bigfoot

I received the following communication from a reader in January 2015, who will remain anonymous. Some of the information has been redacted as well, but the main context is intact:
I was listening to the Bigfoot episode of Arcane Radio about government encounters with Sasquatch.
When I was in high school, I had a teacher who was in the 3rd Army during World War II. He was actually in the hospital ward with Patton, when the guy was slapped. Worshipped the ground Patton walked on. When they were liberating the death camps, Mr. P. was with Patton at Buchenwald. They went into one of the labs. Patton left, sick. He couldn't take it. Mr. P. walked out with him. He gave Mr. P. his famous ivory handled pistol and bullets, and told him to go back and put them out of their misery. What they found, according to Mr. P. had once been human. He went in, and did what Patton told him to do. He walked out, and started drinking that night. He drank until 1970 or so, sobering up when he began teaching school. He's the reason I became active in state politics and became a writer.
I asked him about what he found that day. He said he would never speak of it. It was too vile and too horrible. Patton couldn't take it. From what I gather, they then destroyed everything they could find, including notes and records. Patton did not want a repeat of the experimentation.
I never thought much about it until your discussion of Dulce Base. I live in Lincoln County, in Ruidoso Downs, so it is a New Mexico thing. There is so much military going on here, you finally give up even wondering about it. I never even thought about this, but Mr. P said that Patton stressed the fact that he did not want anyone coming across the records to repeat the experimentations.
Is this what they are doing there? This just leads to any number of questions including the death of Patton. Mr. P swore he was murdered. This state was basically on lock-down during and after WWII due to the bomb, Los Alamos, and the whole nine yards. I've never given the Dulce Base story any credibility, but I could see the possibility of someone having rescued other records and continued the horror.
According to one of my sources, the majority of 911 calls to the Ruidoso Downs police are dealing with our friendly local Bigfoot. My neighbor has seen it twice. It prowls around our condos. Freaked her one night. Has freaked a friend. Something has tried to open my front door. When I looked out the peep hole this huge dark hand was over it, having opened my storm door, which I now always lock. A few nights after than, something peed all over my door. This has happened several times. It pees a good 5 feet off the ground.
No one wants to talk about it. I finally managed to get confirmation that one of the top hunters is tracking one about a mile east of me, as the crow flies. We have very weird stuff going on here." Name Withheld
If you wish to comment on this Phantoms & Monsters post, please go to Phantoms & Monsters Post Comments
*****
Please Consider a Donation to 'Phantoms & Monsters'
Your financial support of Phantoms & Monsters and our other pursuits is much appreciated. This all depends on you, the readers and followers.
Please use the PayPal donation buttons on the blog site. You can also go directly to Phantoms & Monsters donation. Thanks again for your loyalty and continued support. Lon
----------