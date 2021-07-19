'Feral Human' Sightings & Encounters Reported to Police in Appalachia Kentucky

4 reports of possible 'feral humans' sighted or encountered in Appalachia Kentucky. Some people believe that these may possibly be Bigfoot incidents, though yet undetermined.
The following police reports were found:
Mason County, Kentucky, west of Maysville on U.S. 68 - November 1980: Mr. Noble Clay, an Alabama truck driver was hauling steel, west on U.S. Route 68, when he saw a figure on the opposite side of the highway. He slowed his vehicle and turned on his high beams thinking that it was a hitch hiker. When he approached the figure, he was shocked to see an enormous humanoid creature with white hair.
After his encounter, he contacted some locals on CB channel 22 to see if there was a zoo or circus in the area. He thought that possibly an ape had escaped.
When police were called to investigate, they took Clay's statement and filed a report. He stated to police that he had never been to this area before and knew nothing about alleged Bigfoot reports. The police believe that Clay was serious on what he reported. This incident is on file with the Maysville, Kentucky police department.
-----
Estill County, Kentucky - Summer 1985: After local residents began reporting a man-like figure prowling in the woods near their houses, "Bigfoot" rumors began circulating like wildfire in the area. Police combed the wilderness in the area and apprehended a local man, a native of Irvine, KY who had been on the missing persons list for three years.
According to reports, he was naked but covered with mud and foliage to the extent that vines and moss and lichen were actually growing in his hair and on his body. He was in a completely animal-like state of mind, could not or would not speak English, and had to be forcibly subdued. He was taken to Pattie A. Clay Hospital in Richmond. We have no further reports on his recovery.
-----
Mays Lick, Mason County, Kentucky - October 7, 1980: Charles Fulton and his family were watching television when they heard a loud noise on the front porch. Fulton said he heard his son's pet rooster disturbed. When he peered out the front door, he saw a white, hairy creature with pink eyes that must have weighed about 400 pounds and was about 7 feet tall.
The creature was holding the rooster by the neck and then threw it against the side of the house. It then proceeded around the back of the house in a vacant lot. Fulton claimed to have grabbed his .22 pistol and followed the intruder. He fired on the creature twice, as it ran out of sight.
Fulton believes that the lights coming from his porch and living room may have frightened the creature and that is why it seemed to go on a rampage. Fulton said that its white hair was real long, much like a horse's mane. He also stated that the creature was "man-like", except that those eyes were like that of an animal.
-----
Red River Gorge, near Slade, KY in Powell County - Spring 1990: The witness encountered, face to face in the wilderness near Cloudsplitter Rock, an adult (thirties) Caucasian male, walking in the woods naked but covered with mud, leaves, and vines, which were matted into his hair and beard as well, giving him an almost absurd "Swamp Thing" appearance. He walked with a hunched, apelike gait.
He spotted the witness moments after it spotted him, and they stared at each other for what at the time felt like an eternity; finally he turned and fled. His eyes seemed to show some intelligence but he was still extremely animal-like and seemingly unable to speak. The witness made no effort to follow him.
*****
