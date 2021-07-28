Did the 'Men In Black' Come Calling in Tuscany, Italy...Then Suddenly Vanish?

A young man from Tuscany, Italy saw 2 unusual men at his his door. He watched them from the window in his room. They were dressed 1960s dress attire. Then they suddenly disappeared.
The following account was recently forwarded to me:
“I'm from Tuscany in Italy. About 3 years ago two strange people rang my door and then vanished into thin air before my eyes. Possible meeting? I want to try to put as much detail as possible.
Since I am Italian, if I express myself in a somewhat strange way it is because I do not speak English perfectly. So, since I was little I have always been literally obsessed with everything related to UFOs, aliens, mysterious creatures, etc. It was summer and I was in my room. I was fooling around on the computer at about 1500 hours in the afternoon. At one point my doorbell rings. I live on the second floor of a large house and therefore people who want to enter must first ring the bell of the gate, so that I then give them the opportunity to enter by opening the aforementioned gate. One of the windows of my house overlooks the place where the doorbell resides and usually when I heard someone ringing I always went to check who was from the window to know in advance if I would open it or not. I don't like to open to strangers, so after hearing the sound, as usual I go to the window to observe who had played and that's when I see them.
I see two men, one old and one young, both dressed as 1960s gangsters. The old man was very tall, black suit with white under shirt and had gray hair and the typical hat of those times and carried a small suitcase. The other man was much younger, had straight black hair, small round glasses, white shirt and suspenders. The old man had an eerie smile on his face and they were looking in the direction of my door, as if they were waiting for me to open. For a few fractions of a second I watch them thinking, "WTF." And this is where a very disturbing thing happens.
As I was watching them, the old man jerks his head and literally looks at my window, catching my gaze. This made me so uncomfortable that I instinctively bent down under the window. I don't know why, he just looked at me. The fact is, he couldn't see me. I try to explain myself as best I can. The aforementioned window is oblique to the area where the bell is located, ok? Plus the roller shutter was down and I was half hidden by the window curtain, but I can assure you that he looked me full in the face. As if you know I'm there. I was down for a few seconds and taken by extreme curiosity I got up to check what they were doing. But they isappeared.
So I literally run to the front door and go out. They're gone. I go down the stairs and go out the gate. My house is located on a private street that ends in a short dead end. It was literally impossible that they had disappeared at that speed! They could not have had the material time to get into a car, for example, and leave or walk away! Before leaving the avenue of my house, I would have seen them anyway because I got off right away. It's not like I waited for minutes. I literally went downstairs to look for them after a maximum of several seconds and from the window to the door of my house it took me maybe 4-5 seconds maximum, yet they were gone.
In order not to sound crazy, I picked up the phone and immediately sent an audio to my friends' telegram group telling them what had happened. In order to be sure of what I had experienced. We still talk about that day and I still can't figure out what happened. I also immediately thought of Jehovah's Witnesses, because of the way they were dressed. The problem remains the fact of their disappearance. Okay, they could have entered one of the houses. But it is not that simple for these reasons.
The house below me is inhabited by two elderly people. Usually in the summer during the afternoon they sleep or if they are awake, before answering the doorbell, it takes a lot of time because they are very slow. Plus they scream a lot because they are a bit deaf and scream while they talk. In fact, I stayed in so when they have guests in the house I can hear almost everything. I remained silent to hear if someone had entered their house but nothing. The other neighbors have the house in front of mine. But to reach it you have to cross the road, so I would have seen them and if they had gone away by car there I would have seen because as I said it is a road that does not go anywhere.
The fact that they had disappeared filled me with such curiosity that without even realizing it I rushed out. Actually thinking about it, if I had found them outside I would not know what I would have told them. As soon as they disappeared I went out looking for them, I don't know where I found the strength.” EA
If you wish to comment on this Phantoms & Monsters post, please go to Phantoms & Monsters Post Comments
*****
Please Consider a Donation to 'Phantoms & Monsters'
Your financial support of Phantoms & Monsters and our other pursuits is much appreciated. This all depends on you, the readers and followers.
Please use the PayPal donation buttons on the blog site. You can also go directly to Phantoms & Monsters donation. Thanks again for your loyalty and continued support. Lon
Largest known comet is heading close enough to us to become visible
Phantoms & Monsters Fortean Research Website
Follow the Phantoms & Monsters Archives on Flipboard
Follow the Phantoms & Monsters Archive on Mix
On this day, November 27, 2014, in accord with 15 U.S. Code Chapter 107 - Protection of Intellectual Property Rights, I declare that my rights are attached to all personal data, voice recordings, photos, art, text, titles, etc. published or reproduced at any media source. For commercial and/or recreational use of the foregoing my written consent is required at all times. By this release, I tell all unauthorized person and/or parties that it is strictly forbidden to disclose, copy, distribute, broadcast, or to take any other action against me on the basis of its contents. The actions mentioned above apply equally to employees, students, agents and/or other staff under the direction of the offending parties. The contents of my profile include private information. The violation of my privacy is punished by the law (UCC 1 1-308 - 308 1 -103 and the Rome Statute)
Disclaimer:
The publication of any and all content e.g., articles, reports, editorials, commentary, opinions, as well as graphics and or images on this web-site does not constitute sanction or acquiescence of said content unless specified; it is solely for informational purposes.
Fair Use Notice:
This site may contain copyrighted material the use of which may not be specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available in our efforts to advance understanding of environmental, political, human rights, economic, democratic, scientific, social justice, and religious issues, etc. We believe this constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. In accordance with Title 17 U.S.C. Section 107, the material on this site is distributed without profit to those who have expressed a prior interest in receiving the included information for research and educational purposes.
You understand that all Content posted on, transmitted through, or linked from the Phantoms and Monsters Site, are the sole responsibility of the person from whom such Content originated. You are responsible for all Content that you post, email or otherwise make available via the Phantoms and Monsters Site. Phantoms and Monsters does not control, and is not responsible for Content made available through the Phantoms and Monsters Site. By using the Phantoms and Monsters Site, you acknowledge that you may be exposed to Content from other users that is offensive, indecent, inaccurate, misleading, or otherwise objectionable.
© 2005-2021 Phantoms & Monsters - All Rights Reserved