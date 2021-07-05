Cryptids: Unexplained Encounter & Sighting Reports

4 separate accounts of possible upright canines, Bigfoot & mantis beings in New York, Florida, Texas & Pennsylvania. What did these eyewitnesses experience?
"Yes, they are real. Sasquatch, Dogmen live in an area near me (Orange County, New York). Their habitat consists of about 350 acres. I have over the years experienced a lot of things, including sightings. They frequent the trees and can see in the infrared spectrum. That is why they are rarely caught on trail cams. The juvenile’s will be the ones most likely to be seen. The Dogmen and Sasquatch either can come from the same family or the two clans intermingle. I have photographic proof of that.
I have been laughed at by some of the people I have told and I realized they will never be believers no matter what “proof” I show them. Their minds can’t accept it. I have some theories and ideas to be tried for more answers, but it gets expensive funding this journey myself. I was wondering if you know of anyone who would be interested in sharing my experience? I understand that most people in this area of “research” are not interested in answers because it will slow or stop their flow of income. But hopefully you know some that want the ultimate answer." GH
NOTE: Phantoms & Monsters Fortean Research is following up on this report. Lon
-----
"For a year and a half to two years now, I have had an off/on contact with a potential Dogman/Werewolf cryptid. I live in Lake Wales, Florida (Polk County).
It all started when, one night, I was watching TV in my room. I had my window blinds open so that the morning sun would wake me up. As I was watching TV I heard three soft taps on my windowpane. My mom was out in the living room, and my dad was in bed; it was about 8:30 - 9:00 at night. At first I was a little scared, so I didn't look out my window. But after my fear dissipated, I looked, but couldn't see anything as I had my bedside lamp on. I tried turning it off to see, but it was too dark outside to see anything.
After that night, nothing happened for a little while. But then, and this happened fairly recently, I was once again watching TV in my room and had begun to get sleepy, so I laid down and fell asleep for about an hour. I fell asleep around 9:30, and woke up at 10:30 to find that my mom and dad were both in bed asleep, so I went to bed as well.
The next morning when I was heading next door to feed my dogs, I noticed three long scratch mark looking indents in my window screen which had not been there the day before. Now, the odd thing is, there are no tears in the screen, it just looks like whatever it was, it wanted to get my attention that night for some reason. Its too bad I'm a heavy sleeper, I would have liked to see what it was that wanted me to see them. I know for a fact it was not a human, because the marks in the screen are too thin, unlike a human's nails would have done. Plus, my screen is made of extremely rough material, so it would have probably damaged the person's nails severely preventing them from making the marks as long as they are. There are also smaller marks toward the corners of the screen, probably from when I had the windowpane open for a few nights when the A/C went out, where it looks like it tried to get into my room as I was sleeping.
I do not feel threatened by this entity - I think it just wants to be noticed by me for some reason. I also leave my blinds open every night so it can see me because I feel like it becomes upset when it can't, but I keep my windowpane closed because my dad would be upset that I was letting the cold air out." CH
-----
“Saw mantis-like being when in a rural town in east Texas when I was around 8 years old. Basically, my brother and I were in the town with my dad while he was renovating a house. We were staying in the house while he was working on it. I don't have many memories from back then but this sticks out.
It was dark out, probably around 7 o'clock at night. My father was cooking dinner while my brother and I were playing and doing stuff kids do. The porch door was open with a fly screen door closed, there was a hallway running from the front of the house to the back. As we ran across the hallway we both noticed something peeking around the corner from the porch. It looked like a giant cockroach/mantis with massive black eyes just staring. It was nearly as tall as the doorway, slightly hunched over. Both my brother and I saw it and felt extremely terrified.
We ran to the kitchen and tried to get dad to have a look but he just brushed it off. Peeking around the corner again we saw it still standing there, still staring. Our dad finally agreed to look but it had disappeared. I believe this is the only time we saw it.
About 2 years ago I brought it up with my brother and he remembers it as well. Hard to put it into words, it's a lot clearer in my mind.” Name withheld
-----
"I saw a Dogman while bigfooting in the woods of Beaver County, Pennsylvania. I was so confused that a Bigfoot had long ears on the side of the head. Then I realized it was canine. I stopped my car to take a better look. Its eyes glowed white during the day. 3 PM, hot sunny afternoon near Freedom, Pa on 8/20/19.
I have read and heard on YouTube, that they like to follow people home and look in the window. Thus, I bought thick black out curtains for the downstairs, because I had sheer see through organza curtains. I knew I would have a heart attack if I saw it looking in the window" S
If you wish to comment on this Phantoms & Monsters post, please go to Phantoms & Monsters Post Comments
*****
Please Consider a Donation to 'Phantoms & Monsters'
Your financial support of Phantoms & Monsters and our other pursuits is much appreciated. This all depends on you, the readers and followers.
Please use the PayPal donation buttons on the blog site. You can also go directly to Phantoms & Monsters donation. Thanks again for your loyalty and continued support. Lon
Man Explains What He Saw When He 'Died' From A Drug Overdose
Meet the Scientist Who Is Preparing for Humanity's First Contact with Aliens
Phantoms & Monsters Fortean Research Website
Follow the Phantoms & Monsters Archives on Flipboard
Follow the Phantoms & Monsters Archive on Mix
On this day, November 27, 2014, in accord with 15 U.S. Code Chapter 107 - Protection of Intellectual Property Rights, I declare that my rights are attached to all personal data, voice recordings, photos, art, text, titles, etc. published or reproduced at any media source. For commercial and/or recreational use of the foregoing my written consent is required at all times. By this release, I tell all unauthorized person and/or parties that it is strictly forbidden to disclose, copy, distribute, broadcast, or to take any other action against me on the basis of its contents. The actions mentioned above apply equally to employees, students, agents and/or other staff under the direction of the offending parties. The contents of my profile include private information. The violation of my privacy is punished by the law (UCC 1 1-308 - 308 1 -103 and the Rome Statute)
Disclaimer:
The publication of any and all content e.g., articles, reports, editorials, commentary, opinions, as well as graphics and or images on this web-site does not constitute sanction or acquiescence of said content unless specified; it is solely for informational purposes.
Fair Use Notice:
This site may contain copyrighted material the use of which may not be specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available in our efforts to advance understanding of environmental, political, human rights, economic, democratic, scientific, social justice, and religious issues, etc. We believe this constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. In accordance with Title 17 U.S.C. Section 107, the material on this site is distributed without profit to those who have expressed a prior interest in receiving the included information for research and educational purposes.
You understand that all Content posted on, transmitted through, or linked from the Phantoms and Monsters Site, are the sole responsibility of the person from whom such Content originated. You are responsible for all Content that you post, email or otherwise make available via the Phantoms and Monsters Site. Phantoms and Monsters does not control, and is not responsible for Content made available through the Phantoms and Monsters Site. By using the Phantoms and Monsters Site, you acknowledge that you may be exposed to Content from other users that is offensive, indecent, inaccurate, misleading, or otherwise objectionable.
© 2005-2021 Phantoms & Monsters - All Rights Reserved