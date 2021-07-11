Criminal Complaint Filed Against MUFON By Las Vegas Businessman

A Las Vegas, Nevada experiencer and businessman files a criminal complaint against MUFON for attempted email intrusion / spear phishing by a MUFON investigator.
12 Extraterrestrial Aerial Vehicles, Artificial Light Entities
CASE# 115275. These events took place over the duration of approximately five years. This is the second report that I have submitted to MUFON regarding this matter. On May 10 of 2021, I submitted my initial report and was contacted by (Name removed to Investigators Report Section/cms/LLL) by email stating that a MUFON investigator would be contacting me. I was contacted later that day by a Nevada MUFON field investigator by the name of (Name and FI # removed to Investigators Report Section/cms/LLL) . We corresponded via email for three weeks before I stopped hearing from him. (Name removed to Investigators Report Section/cms/LLL) contacted me from email address (Email address removed to Investigators Report Section/cms/LLL) . During the three weeks that I occasionally heard from him, on two occasions he attached malicious links to the emails he sent me. His behavior seemed highly suspicious and he contradicted himself several times when discussing the matter of the information being passed along that I have been attempting to share, leading me to believe that he was being dishonest. The last time I heard from (Name removed to Investigators Report Section/cms/LLL) was on May 31st of this year. I had initially contacted MUFON to share extremely important information regarding the extraterrestrial presence. I have the answer to why the ETs are here and this information needs to get to the public as soon as possible. I am absolutely shocked to see that MUFON is not acting on this information, but I can't even be certain that the investigator assigned to me is being truthful and actually relaying the information. I'm pretty disappointed. I do not know if (Name removed to Investigators Report Section/cms/LLL) has nefarious intentions and is acting on his own accord, or if he is acting at the direction of MUFON leadership.
I published a short piece of work explaining exactly what is happening here with the UFO/alien presence. I am including that work in this report, as well as copies of the email exchange between myself and (Name removed to Investigators Report Section/cms/LLL).
I am also providing a copy of a complaint that I filed with the Federal Bureau of Investigation's Internet Crime Complaint Center regarding (Name removed to Investigators Report Section/cms/LLL) attempted cyber attacks.
All malicious text has been removed from the attachments I am submitting with this report. (posted on MUFON CMS - 7-10-2021)
