'Crawler Humanoid' Observed Near Residence in Eastern Kentucky

A group of teen boys are planning to spend the night at one of their residences in eastern Kentucky. Later, 2 of the boys encounter a crawler humanoid in a group of trees along the yard.
The following account was posted on social media. The witness has verified the incident:
"Yesterday (Friday July 2nd) I spent the night at a friend's house. I will call them Sam and Bob for privacy reasons (everyone else's name will also be changed) It was Sam, Bob, Jeff, and I. Sam and Bob are brothers.
Anyways, Jeff and I had came over and brought our dirt bikes. So naturally we spent the day riding. We had also gone to a store and picked up some fireworks to let off that night. We had quit riding at around 7 PM (keep in mind this is eastern Kentucky, in the middle of the woods and farmland). Since we had finished riding, and it was getting pretty dark. We decided to light some fireworks. We had been lighting some smaller firecrackers and fountains and what not.
We had decided to sleep on the trampoline. But at around 10 PM, Jeff and I spotted some coyotes at a tree line across the road from us. We all went inside because I freaked out because I'm from a city and don't like wild animals. Also it stunk really bad. It smelled like dead rabbit or deer, so we all go inside.
After about an hour inside Sam tells us we forgot the bedding on the trampoline, and he wanted me and Jeff to go get it. I being terrified of the dark, beg Jeff to come with me. He agrees and we head out the back door onto the patio/porch. We go down the stairs and towards the trampoline. I am behind Jeff grabbing the back of his shirt and he has a flashlight pointing straight. I'm looking to the right towards past the road looking for the coyotes. But I hear a thud sound to our left. I look over there and there is a line of 4 trees parallel with us. They are shaped in a V starting at the base. I don't see anything but I tell Jeff to point the flashlight over there and we don't see anything. So he swings it straight and keeps walking. I hear the thud, but this time Jeff also hears it. It is much louder and still to our left.
Jeff swings the flashlight in between the 2nd and 3rd tree in the row and its walking straight with us, Not at us, but towards the same direction we were going. As soon as the flashlights lands on it, its behind the 3rd tree now and it stands up in the middle of the V of the tree. It stood about 4 or 5 heads taller than me and I'm 5'9. It was incredibly skinny, as in I could see its ribs through its skin, which was a bright white. When the flashlight hit it, it definitely had a glow. Its eyes were the scariest part. 2 big reflective orbs that were dark grey/blackish. They were reflective in a sense, like the eyes illuminated the flashlight back at us. Also its hands were gigantic. The fingers wrapped around the tree trucks and were super long. Jeff looks over and I scream. He dropped the flashlight and we run. I still have his shirt in my hand and I yank him hard and he just takes off in front of me. I sprint past him and up the back porch stairs. He falls on the stairs. I run to the door and open it, waiting for him. As soon as he runs through, I slam it shut and lock the deadbolt. I shut the curtains and jumped back onto their couch.
Sam and Bob had heard me scream my f*cking lungs out and were making their way outside. Jeff is standing on the couch and he starts babbling and tell them what he saw and I started hyperventilating. I have anxiety and asthma. I haven't had an attack in years and I stopped carrying my emergency inhaler a long time ago. Sam is bewildered and I started crying while I was having my fit. I cried for almost an hour and didn't fall asleep until almost 3 AM. I woke up and packed. My parents came and scooped me up so I am now writing this from my house." OE
