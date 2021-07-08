Bizarre Bigfoot & Dogman Manifestations / Disappearances in Southern Indiana

A woman in southern Indiana describes several incidents involving Bigfoot & Dogman cryptids that suddenly appear and disappear. The events were observed by several witnesses.
The following account were transcribed from a January 2021 podcast:
August 2014 and June 2020 (two major events) - Indiana - “Candace, a nurse, residing in Indiana (location not specified, though somewhere near the Ohio River), claims a number of bizarre experiences.
Between 2012 and 2013, she lived in an apartment complex next to a large field and a forest. She noted a terrible smell (a mix of skunk and dog). Around August 2014, the witness moved further down the road but lived within sighting distance of the woods.
While sitting in the backyard, she observed a pair of trees swaying in the field though no other trees were moving. She then watched as dark grey clouds moved in. Two young boys walked down a road and wandered into some nearby forest. After about 25 to 30 minutes, she observed a creature that she likened to a Bigfoot step out from behind the tree and vanish.
A few days later, Candace, her grandson and a group of kids, all between the ages 10 and 13, from the nearby apartment, had gone into the woods to look for arrowheads down by the creek. While standing in the woods, Candace observed tall grass parting and watched as a black creature slithered on the ground. To her, it looked like a creature laying flat, walking on its fingertips like a spider. It slowly approached her and the children. She noticed a second creature peeking from around a tree, though she could not describe what this was. Suddenly, the one crawling, jumped to its feet. It stood on two legs. It was a massive creature standing between 7 and a half and 8 feet tall. The kids all screamed in horror. She described it as looking like a German Shepherd, with brownish/reddish short hair, muscles, tapered waist with human looking hands adorned with claw-like fingers. It stared at them and then turned and ran (as did Candace and the children).
Over the years Candace, her grandson and her neighbors all experienced glimpses of these weird creatures. Candace's strangest sighting occurred in the summer of 2020 (June) when she was sitting on her back porch, drinking a coffee at 8:00 AM one morning. She felt as though she was being watched and got up and looked around but saw nothing. She sat back down and looked towards the forest. Suddenly a beam of light erupted out of the ground. A black figure stepped out from the light. She could not see a face, only a black outline of a hairy bipedal creature that she said looked like how a silhouette of a Bigfoot would look. The creature stood there momentarily. It turned and looked in her direction. It then turned around and stepped back into the light beam and was sucked downwards back into the ground. The light immediately turned off.
Candace claims to have photographed some of these oddities and uploaded them to a Facebook Group. Almost immediately after, the photos were deleted from the group and somebody accessed her cellphone and removed all the images. She lost everything. This was followed by friend requests from people she didn't know.”
Source: KY X Files Podcast, Episode 4 Candace and the Dogmen, January 11, 2021
If you wish to comment on this Phantoms & Monsters post, please go to Phantoms & Monsters Post Comments
*****
Please Consider a Donation to 'Phantoms & Monsters'
Your financial support of Phantoms & Monsters and our other pursuits is much appreciated. This all depends on you, the readers and followers.
Please use the PayPal donation buttons on the blog site. You can also go directly to Phantoms & Monsters donation. Thanks again for your loyalty and continued support. Lon
**********
Mystery grows over why thousands of jellyfish are gathering along Rhode Island coast
A 'strange signal' is coming from the Milky Way. What's causing it?
Phantoms & Monsters Fortean Research Website
Follow the Phantoms & Monsters Archives on Flipboard
Follow the Phantoms & Monsters Archive on Mix
On this day, November 27, 2014, in accord with 15 U.S. Code Chapter 107 - Protection of Intellectual Property Rights, I declare that my rights are attached to all personal data, voice recordings, photos, art, text, titles, etc. published or reproduced at any media source. For commercial and/or recreational use of the foregoing my written consent is required at all times. By this release, I tell all unauthorized person and/or parties that it is strictly forbidden to disclose, copy, distribute, broadcast, or to take any other action against me on the basis of its contents. The actions mentioned above apply equally to employees, students, agents and/or other staff under the direction of the offending parties. The contents of my profile include private information. The violation of my privacy is punished by the law (UCC 1 1-308 - 308 1 -103 and the Rome Statute)
Disclaimer:
The publication of any and all content e.g., articles, reports, editorials, commentary, opinions, as well as graphics and or images on this web-site does not constitute sanction or acquiescence of said content unless specified; it is solely for informational purposes.
Fair Use Notice:
This site may contain copyrighted material the use of which may not be specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available in our efforts to advance understanding of environmental, political, human rights, economic, democratic, scientific, social justice, and religious issues, etc. We believe this constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. In accordance with Title 17 U.S.C. Section 107, the material on this site is distributed without profit to those who have expressed a prior interest in receiving the included information for research and educational purposes.
You understand that all Content posted on, transmitted through, or linked from the Phantoms and Monsters Site, are the sole responsibility of the person from whom such Content originated. You are responsible for all Content that you post, email or otherwise make available via the Phantoms and Monsters Site. Phantoms and Monsters does not control, and is not responsible for Content made available through the Phantoms and Monsters Site. By using the Phantoms and Monsters Site, you acknowledge that you may be exposed to Content from other users that is offensive, indecent, inaccurate, misleading, or otherwise objectionable.
© 2005-2021 Phantoms & Monsters - All Rights Reserved