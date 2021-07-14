Bigfoot Observed Wading Across Cass River, Michigan (Video & Photo Captures)

A group known as the Rocky Mountain Sasquatch Organization received a report in early July from an individual named 'Eddie,' who claimed that their cousin spotted the creature while "kayaking on the Cass River in Michigan."
I initially thought that this may have been a female Bigfoot with a deer slung over the left shoulder. But there are times when it seems to be carrying something else, possibly a juvenile Bigfoot.
The video can be found at Michigan Bigfoot Video Crossing Cass River. Watch the video, then look at the screenshots. What is your opinion?
*****
