'Bat-Winged Humanoid' Inflicts Eye Trauma On Southeast Missouri Witness

A driver in southeast Missouri encounters a bat-winged humanoid while driving one afternoon in January 2021. Was this a winged cryptid similar to the Chicago / Lake Michigan Mothman?
I recently received the following account:
The witness, NN, stated that he were traveling north on Rt. 217 during the late afternoon. Suddenly, a large bat-winged creature was observed flying directly towards the vehicle, quickly ascending to avoid striking the windshield.
The witness described the creature as a 'human-like bat' with a thin body and a wing span several feet wider than the windshield. The body was approximately 4-5 foot in height with a small bat-like head. The legs were longer than those of a bat and the arms were attached to the wings.
One strange aspect of the encounter was that the witness immediately suffered a severe headache, prompting him to pull onto the shoulder. It took him almost 15 minutes to gather his wits and to proceed to his destination, which was home.
NN states that he had sharp right eye pain for several days afterwards. He later went to the ophthalmologist, where he was diagnosed with a a detached retina. He assumed that his encounter with the creature was responsible for the eye problems.
After a bit of research, I found another encounter with a cryptid bat in the same general area in February 2021. The description was somewhat similar, though the account was very brief and did not mention any physical or mental maladies as a result.
NOTE: After receiving the report, I called and talked to NN, who is still recovering from the encounter. He is currently unable to drive and is scheduled to undergo a medical procedure on his right eye in August 2021. This is the first report of eye issues resulting from a winged humanoid encounter since Billy Bantz' sighting in March 2017 in Cicero, Illinois. Lon
