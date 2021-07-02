2nd Cryptid Canine Attacks Greene County, PA Resident

Greene County, PA resident James West had 2 horrendous cryptid canine encounters, near his home, when he was in his late teens. I had recently interviewed him, supplementing his written descriptions of these incidents:
2nd Incident
While walking to a friend's house one late afternoon during the summer of 2003, I was met by a large canid coming out of the woods in front of me, about 50 feet away. It looked like a combination between a Bull Mastiff, a Rottweiler and a Doberman. Only this animal was between 3-4 feet at the shoulder while on all fours. It seemed to be at least 3 times the size of a Bull Mastiff. It was a solid looking animal.
I watched it as it covered that 50 feet in less than 5 seconds, and it was to me. It got right up to me and lunged forward to attack me using only its mouth. I had no weapons or no good defensive alternatives, so I did the only thing that popped into my mind. I turned my body to the right and rammed my arm as deep down this things throat as I could go, which was a few inches past my elbow. It must have been a juvenile as it was inexperienced and its teeth weren't extremely sharp yet. I barely got a scratch on me. After jamming my arm down this things gullet, I then grabbed it around the neck with my free right arm and began to try and choke it with all my strength. I squeezed for a good 2-3 minutes. The tension in its body relaxed and I then slowly stood up and shook the gook off my left arm. Talk about the smell of death. It only took a minute or so for the creature to get back on all fours.
It stood there gagging for a minute, then it locked eyes with me. It gave me this look of, 'you bastard.' Then it turned and ran off back into the woods. Both of its front feet were actually like human hands as it had 5 digited fingers, although the claw like nail at the end was less than 2 inches. I didn't get a good look at its back feet. It had the most golden yellow eyes I've ever seen. Again this event took place at nearly dusk so I didn't make out colors well other than it was dark. Not jet black but a very deep brown coloration. If I had to guess I would say it was 6-6 1/2 feet long snout to the base of its tail. This one had a longer tail, about 2 1/2 feet long. Also it felt like it weighed 200 lbs if it was a pound. It was probably heavier than that, but I once again was lucky and was pretty strong in my younger days and was able to stalemate its attack.
People have a tendency to think you're crazy when you tell them you defeated a Dogman / Werewolf in "hand to hand" combat. It appears that there may be a living, breeding population of them in this spot and I'm intending to find out soon.
NOTE: This incident occurred in Nemacolin, Greene County, Pennsylvania. I was impressed with James' description of the incident over the telephone.
I truly believe his account and plan to interview James on Arcane Radio within the coming months. I will post his 2nd encounter description very soon. Lon
