'White Humanoid' Continually Appears & Stalks British Columbia Resident

A British Columbia resident has had several encounters with a white humanoid with light colored hair. It abruptly appears, then vanishes. Is it a corporeal being or something different?
I recently came across the following account:
"I've been having encounters with a humanoid "thing" in the woods behind my place. The woods behind my house are quite extensive so it's not just a strip of trees. The first encounter I had was when I had shot a raccoon that had been getting in the garbage and spreading it all over the yard. I took it back into the woods to dump the carcass and I arrived into a clearing that's a short walk from my house. Once I knelt down to get a better grip on it to toss it into a large ditch I caught something in the corner of my eye. I turned to see what it was and just standing there was what appeared to be some weird person in the tree line facing my direction with a candle at about upper abdomen level. I am not the best at estimating the height of something from a distance but it was definitely taller than me by a good bit (I am 6'1"). The only reason why I could see it is because of the light source it was holding. I looked down for a second to see what I was doing and when I looked back up it was gone. I had only looked away for a fraction of a second.
At this point I had decided to get out of there and just left after dropping everything. Ever since then I have been seeing this thing standing completely still in random locations around the woods and when I look away 'poof', it's gone.
Well. tonight I took my dog out back and immediately felt like something was off and got my flashlight and looked around, not going in any further than my pup. There it was, standing completely still, so still that it looked like the wind wasn't even disturbing what appears to be its hair. After staring at this thing not moving or making any noise, it lifted an appendage in the direction of the dog. My pup eventually vanished into the darkness which is the point where it lifted what appeared to be an arm in his last known direction of travel. After a staring contest with whatever it is, it lowered its arm and my dog came back running out of the woods back to the door. I definitely wasn't going lose sight of this thing while I was so close, so I backed up still facing it with my light on it. I got back to the door and turned around for a second to get inside and when I turned around to shut the door it was closer, a lot closer. I shut the door and closed all the blinds as soon as I could.
It has never done anything like this before and has never been anywhere near my house let alone in my backyard before. At this point I'm worried about what could happen especially now that it appears to be getting more aggressive and is stalking me.
It's very tall and appears to have some sort of material on it that's white in color. It's always looking straight down. Lighter colored hair. The hair is longer and from what I've seen only on its head.
The most significant incident was the first time and the last time which happened to be last night before I wrote this post. These incidents were a year and a half apart with random other incidents scattered in between. Every time I've seen it has been deeper in the woods, never this close to the house.
As for witnesses, the only other person who's seen it is my friend on one occasion and it was when we were both in the woods together. It seemed to be at a greater distance than usual in this particular incident.
I haven't recorded it because it hasn't ever been in the same place, and as soon as I get my eyes off of it 'poof', it's gone. As for the reason of not going inside to grab my phone last night, I'm not just going leave my dog out there with whatever it is so I can go viral on the internet for a "spooky ghost encounter." I am setting up deer cams today to see if it ends up in my yard again as I will not be going out there again to find out." CG
NOTE: This 'humanoid' post is quite interesting and somewhat different than the standard fare. From what I have gathered, this individual lives British Columbia, but not sure of the specific area. The real question is if this is a corporeal being or a manifestation. Hard to tell, even though it appears to have supernatural abilities. Very strange account. Lon
