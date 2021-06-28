Upright Canine or Possible 'Rakshasa' Heard & Seen in Northern India Village

A northern India villager recalls a recent sighting of an upright canine while looking out his window at night. This was preceded by screams & howls. Other villagers believe it is a Rakshasa.
The following account was recently forwarded to me:
“I saw something terrifying last night (please pardon me for my English). So this is 10 am when I am writing this. I couldn't sleep all night. I live in a small town of a few hundred people in the middle of nowhere in Northern India. It is surrounded by a huge forest on the western side and farmlands on the other three. My house is positioned on the south-eastern corner of the village.
So last night at about 2 am (June 16, 2021), I am awakened by this blood-curdling scream coming from the east. I think it was loud enough to wake up our entire village. This scream sounded like nothing I have ever heard. Like a mix between a scream and a howl. Mind you there are no animals in our area except some stray dogs and some wild boars. This scream was loud enough to give me goosebumps.
I quickly turned off all my lights and looked out of the window which faces the south, and that's when I saw it, about 100 meters away from me. It looked like a canine-like creature running on two legs. Its fur looked silvery white under the moonlight. It was running at very high speeds and crossed from where I saw it into the forest in about 30 seconds. But in the middle of its path, when it was closest to my home, it stopped for a few seconds and looked in my direction. I am still not sure if it was looking at me or something else. One thing that I have been thinking about is how slowly its legs moved yet so fast it ran. This could mean that the creature was very big, like 10 feet tall.
I am very scared right now as my village has this saying that we should never look outside our windows at night as evil spirits might see us and enter our lives. I asked around my neighborhood and many of them were woken up by that scream too. Some old guy told me that the creature is a "Rakshasa," which means some kind of demon. I have only been here six months and these people told me hearing screams, etc. is a regular occurrence here, and the Rakshasa will haunt whoever it lays its eyes upon. I am scared as F now but I am gonna install CCTV cameras around my entire house now.” Name withheld
NOTE: Rakshasha is a supernatural being in Hinduism, Buddhism and Jainism. Rakshasas are also called "man-eaters." A female rakshasa is known as a rakshasi. Lon
