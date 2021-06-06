Unexplained Mothman / Winged Humanoid Eyewitness Encounter Reports

3 separate accounts of strange humanoid encounters, possibly Mothman or other winged cryptid related. These incidents take place in West Virginia, New Mexico and Ontario, Canada.
The following accounts were recently forwarded to me:
"I live in Charleston, West Virginia and back in the 70s, my mother, uncles and a few of their friends were walking home one late night after a church social. As they turned the corner down the little holler where they lived, they saw something standing a few yards away, off the road. A very large creature with huge red eyes almost in its neck, with large wings and a very terrifying glare. They saw this thing before it ever blew up and got famous. They didn't know what it was then. Apparently it chased them all the way home. It was flying and bouncing off trees, making awful screeching noises.
My grandmother said my mom was 15 years old at that time, and was so terrified that when she made it into the house that she fell through the door. She was screaming, pointing at the sky, sobbing uncontrollably, begging her brothers to lock the doors. Her 20 year old brother refused to walk his girlfriend home that night, and apparently he refused to leave the house very much for a few years after that. My mother and all the people in that group to this day refuses to talk about it (my grandparents told us the story secretly, mom told it a few years ago when we were all out of state together).
I was with my mother in a department store 20 years ago, and she ran into a lady named Penny, who had been with them the night of their encounter (I'm guessing the brother's girlfriend). My mom leaned in, and said, "can we all maybe set down and talk about that night?" She stopped my mother dead sentence and said, "I do not want to talk about it," and walked away." JM
-----
"I saw this guy once on a 2-lane highway, with a black 8 ft. stick making scratching noise on the pavement in front of him. Funny, I noticed no dogs were barking. We lived close to the road by Indian Village (near Shiprock, New Mexico) where there are about 100 dogs running loose.
I picked up 2 round stones and looked towards the road. He came in sight and behind him were street lights by the houses. I threw the rocks as hard as I could and ducked down by my dad's fence line. The scratching noise stopped. I laughed to myself and went back in my room. I wondered where he went. So I went to the road and looked up and down, no where was he. I looked to the left and up 2 trees. Nothing, but the 3rd tree, a large elm, had a black dark shadow on it about 12 ft up. It seemed to be a person. So I walked closer it, one tree away. It was high, hanging on the left side of the tree trunk. It's head was looking down the road side fencing. I guess it was looking for me. I crossed my arms in a intimidating way, it got cold. I said out loud. "H-e-e-y!" Then it turns it's head and opens it's eyes. Glowing red eyes. It looked at me. I slowly walked back to my house.
That next morning, I looked for tracks. None to be found. I was about 9 yrs old at the time. To this day I'm not afraid of anything, but humans. The shadow thing may have been scraping the road with its wing sharping it's claw. Some say it was the grim reaper, because he has been seen in Indian Village." VG, Rezzy Ghost Stories
-----
"The year was 2006 (in Canada, Southern Ontario), I had midnight shift. I only had my G1 license and was driving towards this old dirt road. I was running a bit late. By the Y, I drove pass the APS police. Think they may follow me I kept watching to see if they would follow.
There was a man standing by my side of the road wearing what looked like a black over coat. He stood out because of the snow banks. So I was keeping an eye on the guy and the police. When I passed him and the police I could see the police went the other way and the guy in the black over coat ran out into the middle of the road and flew up. I of course slammed on the brakes, and thought of turning around to see what the hell that was.
Being that I was running late, I decided to continue to drive on to work. My sister said it could have been the Mothman. What do you guys think it could have been? There are a lot of other stories that others have experienced and seen this guy in a black over coat and fly off." TS, Rezzy Ghost Stories.
*****
