UFO / UAP Recorded Over Montello, Wisconsin - 6/13/2021

UFORCOP and Phantoms & Monsters Fortean Research investigator Butch Witkowski forwarded the following information to me. Butch received this email on Thursday June 17, 2021:
My name is Kerry Mann Jr. I live in Montello WI. I do video and photography. While trying to get a time-lapse of the Milky Way I spotted a UFO. I was able to take 4 pretty darn good photos of the UFO! I put these photos as well as me zooming into them and exploring them more into a video. That video is here you can see the details - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DnILp5TnEuo
I am not sure what else to do with it? I'd love to have someone take a closer look and tell me if its identifiable? It is really creepy. I have some really compelling footage/images of this UFO in this video. You are welcome to EMBED this video on your blog/website/etc. I am open to an interview or questions AND I welcome feedback if you can identify what this is besides some sort of space craft.
Kerry Mann Jr
I looked at the video and captured my own screenshots from it. I'm fairly positive that this was not enhanced or faked. I suggest you watch the video and make your own determinations. Lon
If you wish to comment on this Phantoms & Monsters post, please go to Phantoms & Monsters Post Comments
*****
Arcane Radio is LIVE w/ chat on the Beyond Explanation YouTube channel
ARCANE RADIO - Kitsie Duncan, KJ McGlinn & Tiffany Rice PARANORMAL X ROAD Supernatural Investigators
Join Lon as he welcomes the all-female paranormal research team of Paranormal X Road - Kitsie Duncan, KJ McGlinn and Tiffany Rice to Arcane Radio on June 18th 2021 at 9pm Eastern / 6pm Pacific. Paranormal researcher and author Kitsie Duncan has taken her paranormal obsession to the next level. Kitsie's latest series, PARANORMAL X ROAD is on a mission to make the paranormal investigative process more personal. The Paranormal X Road is going into the homes and workplaces of those living with questions, grief and despair and helping them speak to the spirits who are with them. Join Kitsie, KJ & Tiffany as Lon asks them to share how their show, Paranormal X Roads came together and answer YOUR questions about the paranormal! Their website can be found at https://goto.pxroad.com/home
*****
Please Consider a Donation to 'Phantoms & Monsters'
Your financial support of Phantoms & Monsters and our other pursuits is much appreciated. This all depends on you, the readers and followers.
Please use the PayPal donation buttons on the blog site and newsletter. You can also go directly to Phantoms & Monsters donation. Thanks again for your loyalty and continued support. Lon
M.I.B.: A Collection of Tales of Extreme Weirdness
NASA: Earth Is Absorbing an 'Unprecedented' Amount of Heat
Phantoms & Monsters Fortean Research Website
Follow the Phantoms & Monsters Archives on Flipboard
Follow the Phantoms & Monsters Archive on Mix
On this day, November 27, 2014, in accord with 15 U.S. Code Chapter 107 - Protection of Intellectual Property Rights, I declare that my rights are attached to all personal data, voice recordings, photos, art, text, titles, etc. published or reproduced at any media source. For commercial and/or recreational use of the foregoing my written consent is required at all times. By this release, I tell all unauthorized person and/or parties that it is strictly forbidden to disclose, copy, distribute, broadcast, or to take any other action against me on the basis of its contents. The actions mentioned above apply equally to employees, students, agents and/or other staff under the direction of the offending parties. The contents of my profile include private information. The violation of my privacy is punished by the law (UCC 1 1-308 - 308 1 -103 and the Rome Statute)
Disclaimer:
The publication of any and all content e.g., articles, reports, editorials, commentary, opinions, as well as graphics and or images on this web-site does not constitute sanction or acquiescence of said content unless specified; it is solely for informational purposes.
Fair Use Notice:
This site may contain copyrighted material the use of which may not be specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available in our efforts to advance understanding of environmental, political, human rights, economic, democratic, scientific, social justice, and religious issues, etc. We believe this constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. In accordance with Title 17 U.S.C. Section 107, the material on this site is distributed without profit to those who have expressed a prior interest in receiving the included information for research and educational purposes.
You understand that all Content posted on, transmitted through, or linked from the Phantoms and Monsters Site, are the sole responsibility of the person from whom such Content originated. You are responsible for all Content that you post, email or otherwise make available via the Phantoms and Monsters Site. Phantoms and Monsters does not control, and is not responsible for Content made available through the Phantoms and Monsters Site. By using the Phantoms and Monsters Site, you acknowledge that you may be exposed to Content from other users that is offensive, indecent, inaccurate, misleading, or otherwise objectionable.
© 2005-2021 Phantoms & Monsters - All Rights Reserved