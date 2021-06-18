Friday, June 18, 2021

UFO / UAP Recorded Over Montello, Wisconsin - 6/13/2021

UFORCOP and Phantoms & Monsters Fortean Research investigator Butch Witkowski forwarded the following information to me. Butch received this email on Thursday June 17, 2021:

My name is Kerry Mann Jr. I live in Montello WI. I do video and photography. While trying to get a time-lapse of the Milky Way I spotted a UFO. I was able to take 4 pretty darn good photos of the UFO! I put these photos as well as me zooming into them and exploring them more into a video. That video is here you can see the details - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DnILp5TnEuo

I am not sure what else to do with it? I'd love to have someone take a closer look and tell me if its identifiable? It is really creepy.  I have some really compelling footage/images of this UFO in this video. You are welcome to EMBED this video on your blog/website/etc. I am open to an interview or questions AND I welcome feedback if you can identify what this is besides some sort of space craft.

Kerry Mann Jr

I looked at the video and captured my own screenshots from it. I'm fairly positive that this was not enhanced or faked. I suggest you watch the video and make your own determinations. Lon




