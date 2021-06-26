Stan Gordon: UFO Sightings Continue Throughout Pennsylvania

On the evening of June 12, 2021, I received a phone report of a possible UFO sighting from the southwest section of Cambria County, Pennsylvania .The witness at about 7:18 PM, observed an unusual object in the sky that appeared to be about 200 feet above the ground. He described the object as shaped like a cigar and appeared to have no wings.
The front and rear section of the object appeared to be white or silver in color and seemed to be rounded. The center of the object was a grayish-blue color The observer stated that the object was moving so slow that he couldn’t understand how it was maintaining flight. He saw it for about 40-45 seconds and didn’t have time to grab his camera.
At about 7:29 PM the man saw the object again, however this time it was at a higher altitude and going in a different direction. He did have his older model Nikon digital camera with a small viewer with him. He quickly took 4 or 5 pictures and was surprised that he had captured one picture of the object. There were no sound heard from the object as it moved away in the distance. There were no blimps reportedly operating in the area at that time.
At 11:27 PM, I received another phone UFO report from a suburb of Pittsburgh in Allegheny County. This location is about 60 miles from where the other sighting occurred in Cambria County. The witness provided a me the details of the strange object that he observed earlier that evening around 8:30 PM.
He had noticed a dark object approaching from the southwest. The witness had a hard time describing what he saw since it was so unusual. The man estimated that what he saw began to hover about 1500 feet in the sky. It was completely silent, black in color, and was rounded and long. It had no lights or windows. He ran and grabbed a set of binoculars. Each side of the object appeared to be bulbous. The center of the object was thin. The entire object was estimated to be about 75 feet in length.
As the witness watched, the observation became more unusual. The man tried to explain that the object was physically changing form. He said that it looked like it was “gelatinous” at times, stretch and shrink then go back to its original shape. After a few minutes the object began to pick up speed and move toward the northwest. When it accelerated it seemed to keep the same speed as it moved out of sight moving in the direction of Butler County.
Addendum:
There have been other UFO sighting reports originating from around Cambria County for several months and in more recent weeks. Other reports of large bright amber colored spherical objects in the sky as well as smaller balls of light low to the ground have also been reported from other areas as well..
Earlier this year an interesting series of UFO incidents took place around the Greater Pittsburgh area and elsewhere. There were some low level sightings reported and some incidents were reported in populated areas.
If you have seen anything unusual in the sky, I would like to hear from you. I can be contacted via phone at 724-838-7768 or via email: paufo@comcast.net.
----------