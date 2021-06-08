Reptilian Abduction: Implant & Experimentation

The following is a witness report that was originally posted on the MUFON CMS. I received some follow-up information later. Please note: the report makes reference to male genitalia. Be warned. The abductee seems sincere and states that he contacted others before filing with MUFON. It's an intriguing account:
Indiana - 12/10/2009: In December, I was working away from home on a 24 Jobsite Operation in Indiana. I resided in an apartment 20 miles from the job site in a adjacent small town. One night I went home at an odd hour for my shift, and instead of a 7 pm to 7 am shift, I worked till 3 am. I went back to my place, and was in bed an hour or so later.
The next thing I know, I woke up sometime just before the sun started rising after having an extremely intense dream. A dream that I was somehow abducted from my rented second floor apartment, and taken aboard a alien craft. Everything in my memory is very foggy but there are specifics that are quite vivid.
Unlike the abduction scenarios that I have heard of, I was brought aboard a ship (I have no idea how I got there) but felt at peace and calm. I wasn't forced into some examination, nothing was forced upon me.
Their faces are distorted in how I saw them at the time, and in my memory. Of the 4-5 aliens that might have been there in the room with me, I can only remember the face of one of them. A Reptilian type, or a race trying to disguise their appearance to me by looking Reptilian. But the one that I remember was looking intensely at me. It was big, probably 6 and a half feet tall, muscular, with a body suit over his chest that looked like metal, and like some superhero's costume. The suit outlined the strong pectorals and muscles of its abdomen. It looked very strong, as if it could pick me up and throw me a hundred yards. It was a light shade of green on the front, and the color darkened as it went to his backside. It's outfit was of a yellowish color. It was intense, no emotions on its face. But I could feel it being slightly hesitant towards the decision by the others to give me this mission. (obviously by now I have done enough research to look at photos/drawings and read up a little bit on different alien beings that are supposedly out there).
They spoke at length to me about some very important things, much of which I cannot recall. I am a pretty fervent mediator, and they asked me to do a 'standing mediation' for them, which a few seconds into it, they seemed pleased by what I could do. In the process of our discussion, I was asked to help them, fully given a choice. Apparently, I agreed to their mission and then they showed me to a stainless steel type of tub, and showed me this small yellow and blue submarine looking device. It was about an inch tall and 3 inches long, and with a push of a button a thin long spiraling wire came whirling a foot or more out of the tip of it. On the tip of the long wire was a scary looking triangular shaped barb. I was more amazed than shocked, then told to get into the tub that was full of some gelatinous mixture.
Though up to that point I had been calm, I was beginning to get rather nervous. I reluctantly got into the tub, and they put the little machine into the KY Jelly type substance and it slowly, but relentlessly, came at me. Once it was close enough to me, I tried to push it away with my hands but it just kept coming. I had a undeniable feeling that it was trying to get to my 'johnson'. Once the thing was close, I have a blackout in my memory.
The next thing that I remember is that I am out of the tub, away from it and back to being calm. They are telling me to ready myself to go back and that they will erase my memory of the incident. I was confused as to why they wouldn't want me to remember everything that I was supposed to do. They told me to look for a sign in the sky, then they gave me the idea that memories of this event should eventually come back, and even more info would possibly come back with time.
The next thing I know I am back in my apartment. I woke up slowly, I wasn’t startled or even thinking about the dream though I knew I had dreamed. I then had a cigarette, and went to the bathroom to urinate. While standing there in the bathroom light, I notice something peculiar on my 'johnson,' but thought it to be a regular old vein or something...but when I touched it, it felt hard like a thin steel cable, about a 1 mm thick. It seemed to be about 2 inches long. (I was to investigate further in the coming days and find out that it is much longer, even going under my pelvis bone) I was perplexed by it, but thought that I was not going to do anything about it at the moment, so I might as well try to sleep and deal with it later. I'd keep an eye on it as I wasn't at home and didn't want to go to any doctors round that area. I went back to bed, as I felt exhausted.
Upon falling asleep, I had a dream, a very vivid color dream. In the past I have had a good handful of vivid dreams (dreams of my wife before we met, the death of a cousin, etc) and this dream was of that caliber in detail to me. I wont bore you with the details, but let’s just say that the government and the feds were after me, and it might have been tied to me having this mechanism looked at by a doctor or untrustworthy person. I have a wife and a family...I cannot put them in jeopardy over this.
But it doesn't end there. When I woke in a cold sweat from the dream of being tracked and chased down, I kept hearing this noise outside my apartment door. I actually heard the noise earlier when I had been up before, but was so tired then, that nothing could have stopped me from sleeping. But now, as I tried to go back to sleep, the noise was irritating. So I opened the door to my apartment to see the two large windows at the top of the stairs were totally pulled open. This is on what must have been the coldest, windiest night during the Winter. I found it very odd, but made no particular connection to anything. By now the alien dream I had prior was not even something I was thinking about...like any old dream one might have.
So here is where the last string from this life changing night gets tied. That next night at work, when I plugged my computer in and went to my Yahoo home page, there was a headline that immediately stood out at me. I clicked on it. It happened to be the Norway spiral clip that had just happened on Dec 10. While I watched this clip, I was suddenly frozen with shock, flushed with fear, and remembered that I was to see a 'sign in the sky'. Seeing the, at that time unexplained incident, suddenly had me remembering the odd implant in my 'johnson' and the upstairs windows that were oddly flung open in the middle of the night, along with the crazy dream/abduction I had experienced.
So there is the story of that night. There is actually much more to the story, but I'd like to at least make contact with you, before I go more into more detail.
-----
UPDATE:
As far as what this 'thing' in my 'johnson' does, I'm still not sure though all sorts of unexplainable things have been happening. One of which is that I no longer get sick. In fact many ailments that I had previously, persistent heartburn, gastritis, even 2 bad teeth that needed crowns have disappeared. My wife has been sick twice, and even while being with her all day, I have not caught her sicknesses. The one constant, is that this implant is still there, ever present. Though in a way, I am doing my own studies of how this affects me, I would entertain the idea of having some trustworthy people do some examination of it. Nothing too crazy like trying to remove it. I fear it would be impossible to do without endangering my life.
What I can tell you, is that it wraps round the tip of my 'johnson,' and must go all the way back to my spine, because a week after first getting the implant, I suffered from horrible almost debilitating lower back pains for a month. The back pains then simply vanished, and I have yet to have any since. I recently went to a urologist to have the implant examined, but oddly enough, the implant has slowly been sinking deeper into the flesh and is now almost undetectable unless my 'johnson' happens to be in an 'excited' state. Most particularly, the day I went to the doctor, the implant was seemingly gone. The urologist couldn't feel anything, and to his knowledge what I explained to him didn't make medical sense. Yet, later that night while having intercourse with my wife, sure enough, there it was again. She doesn't seem to mind it.
NOTE: I attempted to make further contact with the abductee approximately 3 months after my initial contact. The email address had been closed. I traced a residential address associated with the email. No one was living at the address as of October 2010. No forwarding information was available. Lon
