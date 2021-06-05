'Red Flannel Man' Suddenly Transforms 'Into a Deer' - Witnessed in Carroll County, Maryland

A group of friends are traveling on Rt. 27 in Carroll County, Maryland when they notice a man in a red flannel shirt, standing in a field, who suddenly transforms into a deer!
The following account was recently forwarded to me:
"Two of my friends and I were driving south along Rt. 27 between Westminster and Mt. Airy, Maryland. We were heading to a skatepark. This road has huge views of vast fields and farmlands, so you can see pretty far on either side of the road. I was sitting sitting in the back. My friend is riding shotgun, but didn’t see anything. He's generally unobservant anyway so I won’t be mentioning him further.
The driver was my friend visiting from serving in the Navy for 4 years. This was his first time home since high school. This dude is what you could call a stick in the mud, a straight up government brainwashed soldier who lost his identity and personality in the service. He takes no shit and will physically be angered by me and my friends joking around or talking about about aliens and any type of paranormal or conspiracy stuff. He will tell you that nothing exists except us and the Earth. Yeah...until this particular day.
So we’re driving down this road and I’m staring out looking at the scenery. I see a man in the middle of the field. Completely catches my eye since the fields are so empty and plowed that time of year. He’s just chillin' in the field staring into the sky, maybe 150 yards off the road, far enough that you can’t make out distinct features, but close enough that you know there’s a 6 foot tall dude in a red flannel jacket. I never took my eyes off of him and I looked at him for maybe a long second or two as we drove past. But in the seconds, as we came parallel to him and to pass him, it was no longer a 6 foot man. It was a deer! A straight up white-tailed deer. There was no transformation. It didn’t drop half-size and become a deer. It was just a man and then it wasn’t, in the blink of an eye! I can’t explain it any further. It just changed instantly like a film special effect.
I sat there for a second pondering what I just saw. I almost didn’t want to say anything since I figured they’d laugh at me, thinking my Navy friend would get mad and tell me I was stupid. But I noticed the car was in a weird silence at that moment, so I’m going break the awkward silence. I said, “dude, I swear I just saw the weirdest thing a minute ago” and my Navy friend dead straight face said, “was it a guy standing out in the field in all red that randomly turned into a deer?” My jaw literally drop to the floor and said, “you saw that shit too?!” And he said, “yeah, I wasn’t even going to say anything because it seemed so ridiculous. But when you mentioned something weird, I knew you must have saw it too.” We talked plenty about how it was a tall guy in a red flannel jacket and how it wasn’t a transformation. It was almost like a pure switch in thin air.
We don’t get to talk much since he’s serving in Greece, but he tells his bunk buddies the story all the time and not many believe him. I’m still a misfit and carry the story to tons of skateparks and parties/hangouts. No one ever believes me until I say, “well, Joey was there and he saw it too.” Then they instantly stop laughing and say, “…. Joey said he saw this thing?” We all know he has no fun or imagination, so the fact that we saw the same thing at the same time blows my mind, and it was one of the craziest experiences of my life.
When I ask if he believes there's more to the world, he still says no. Even after that experience he says there’s an explanation, but the red flannel jacket just makes the whole thing so irreversible. We clearly saw such a strange phenomenon." LM
NOTE: I'm very familiar with the area (Carroll County, Maryland). This location is not far from where I had my Bigfoot encounter in 1981. I don't know what they saw, but this may be related to the 'Flannel Men' phenomena described by man colleague Timothy Renner. I'm in contact with the witness. Lon
*****
