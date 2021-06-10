Red-Eyed Winged Humanoid Encountered by Several Witnesses Near Chicago's Shedd Aquarium

Two women and several other witnesses encounter a red-eyed winged humanoid along the Lake Michigan at Chicago's Shedd Aquarium. The description closely resembles other sightings over the years.
The following report was received by Phantoms & Monster Fortean Research member and UFO Clearinghouse founder Manuel Navarette:
"I was out for our regular evening walk with my two friends along the lakefront trail. This was on June 3rd, 2021 at about 10 PM. We were at the museum campus and had just walked around the Adler Planetarium. As we took the path that goes around the backside of the Shedd Aquarium, we saw something ahead of us along the railing. We at first thought it might be someone just taking a break while walking or jogging. As we got closer we saw that it was perched up on the railing and that it was solid black. As we got to within 15-20 feet of it, it turned and we saw what looked like a pair of red eyes and that it had a pair of wings that were on it’s back. We stopped dead in our tracks and this thing started to make a chirping sound followed by a loud screech before it started to flap its wings and took off into the air. As it took off, we heard a scream that came from three women coming in the opposite direction as we were. This thing took off and was gone within a few seconds as it took off toward the Navy Pier. We stood there and caught our breath and got over the fright as did the other women. One of the ladies asked us if we saw the same thing she did and we told her we did. After waiting around for about five minutes to see if we could see it again, we continued on our walk and headed toward home.
I told my girlfriend when I got home and she told me that it might have been a large bird that was perched on the railing and its eyes might have been reflecting the lights. But she also told me about the “Mothman” sightings that have been seen throughout the city and joked around that we might have seen the Mothman himself. I initially laughed it off and dismissed it as a misidentified bird, but my curiosity eventually got the best of me and I looked up these sightings and that’s what led me to this site. I’m not one to believe in the oogey-boogey but this looked a lot more like a man-shaped being more than it did a bird. I just wished I could have gotten a picture of it. You never know, it might have been the legendary Chicago Mothman that I saw. Maybe he’s ready to come out to everyone and might even show up at Pride in the Park this year! The funny thing is, I’ve lived in the Loop for the last 10 years and we walk the same path 3-4 times a week, always the same path and have seen plenty of birds of all shapes and sizes.
Aside from the occasional homeless person or crackhead I’ve never seen anything out of the ordinary and I’ve never had an issue, even late in the evening. This was the first time I have ever encountered anything like this in all of my time living in the loop. Well, that’s my story, I hope it helps and if there is anything further I can add, just reach out to me via email."
Investigators Notes:
We have reached out to the witness to set up a time to speak with her regarding her sighting. Further information will be posted as it becomes available. This is an initial sighting report and this case is currently under investigation and any conclusion as to the validity of this report is still pending.
Have you had a sighting of a flying humanoid or huge bat-like creature in the Chicago, Illinois metro area / Lake Michigan region? The entity has also been referred to as the 'Chicago Mothman', 'Chicago Owlman' & 'O'Hare Mothman.' - Chicago / Lake Michigan Winged Humanoid Regional Interactive Map - Please feel free to contact me at lonstrickler@phantomsandmonsters.com - your anonymity is guaranteed. Our investigative group is conducting a serious examination of his phenomenon. We are merely seeking the truth and wish to determine what eyewitnesses have been encountering. Your cooperation is truly appreciated. You can call me directly at 410-241-5974 as well. Thanks. Lon Strickler
If you wish to comment on this Phantoms & Monsters post, please go to Phantoms & Monsters Post Comments
*****
Please Consider a Donation to 'Phantoms & Monsters'
Your financial support of Phantoms & Monsters and our other pursuits is much appreciated. This all depends on you, the readers and followers.
Please use the PayPal donation buttons on the blog site and newsletter. You can also go directly to Phantoms & Monsters donation. Thanks again for your loyalty and continued support. Lon
**********
Arcane Radio is LIVE w/ chat on the Beyond Explanation YouTube channel
ARCANE RADIO - Phantoms & Monsters Fortean Research Discussion - Regan Lee & Manuel Navarette
Join Lon Strickler as he welcomes Phantoms and Monsters Fortean Research investigators Manuel Navarette and Regan Lee to Arcane Radio for a detailed, first-hand discussion of recent investigations and reports of Fortean supernatural and paranormal happenings. Friday, June 11th at 9PM ET / 6PM PT. Manuel Navarette is the founder and curator of UFO Clearinghouse and an active paranormal investigator. He is currently one of the chief investigators of the Chicago / Lake Michigan Mothman phenomenon (along with Lon Strickler and Tobias Wayland). UFO Clearinghouse is a website dedicated and committed to providing the most up to date information on recent UFO sightings, reported alien abductions, and cryptid sightings. Regan Lee has been a long-time Bigfoot enthusiast & UFO investigator who hails from Oregon. She will present her experiences and theories collected during her investigations in the Pacific Northwest. Both Manuel & Regan are longtime colleagues and members of the Phantom and Monsters Fortean Research Team. This will be a truly outstanding, informative Livestream conversation that details many actual events. With a live SuperChat that can answer many of your questions. Enjoy! You can find the full Phantoms and Monsters Fortean Research team and affiliate researchers at https://www.cryptidhunters.org
'No evidence' UFOs are alien spacecraft, but they're not American, Pentagon says
Crocodile named after Bin Laden terrorizes village where it has eaten 80 locals
Phantoms & Monsters Fortean Research Website
Follow the Phantoms & Monsters Archives on Flipboard
Follow the Phantoms & Monsters Archive on Mix
On this day, November 27, 2014, in accord with 15 U.S. Code Chapter 107 - Protection of Intellectual Property Rights, I declare that my rights are attached to all personal data, voice recordings, photos, art, text, titles, etc. published or reproduced at any media source. For commercial and/or recreational use of the foregoing my written consent is required at all times. By this release, I tell all unauthorized person and/or parties that it is strictly forbidden to disclose, copy, distribute, broadcast, or to take any other action against me on the basis of its contents. The actions mentioned above apply equally to employees, students, agents and/or other staff under the direction of the offending parties. The contents of my profile include private information. The violation of my privacy is punished by the law (UCC 1 1-308 - 308 1 -103 and the Rome Statute)
Disclaimer:
The publication of any and all content e.g., articles, reports, editorials, commentary, opinions, as well as graphics and or images on this web-site does not constitute sanction or acquiescence of said content unless specified; it is solely for informational purposes.
Fair Use Notice:
This site may contain copyrighted material the use of which may not be specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available in our efforts to advance understanding of environmental, political, human rights, economic, democratic, scientific, social justice, and religious issues, etc. We believe this constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. In accordance with Title 17 U.S.C. Section 107, the material on this site is distributed without profit to those who have expressed a prior interest in receiving the included information for research and educational purposes.
You understand that all Content posted on, transmitted through, or linked from the Phantoms and Monsters Site, are the sole responsibility of the person from whom such Content originated. You are responsible for all Content that you post, email or otherwise make available via the Phantoms and Monsters Site. Phantoms and Monsters does not control, and is not responsible for Content made available through the Phantoms and Monsters Site. By using the Phantoms and Monsters Site, you acknowledge that you may be exposed to Content from other users that is offensive, indecent, inaccurate, misleading, or otherwise objectionable.
© 2005-2021 Phantoms & Monsters - All Rights Reserved