Recently Reported Bigfoot Sightings & Encounters

4 recently reported first-hand Bigfoot sightings and encounters from different locations in Missouri, Georgia, Oklahoma and Virginia. In 2 of the reports, there seems to be a supernatural aspect to these incidents.
The following accounts were recently forwarded to me:
"I live in Southern Missouri, way out in the boonies. One night I took our dog out before bed, about 100 yards from my backdoor. There was a strong odor of rotten eggs lingering through the woods. I didn't think nothing of it. Then all of a sudden my dog, who I had on a leash, almost drug me across the yard trying to get to the backdoor.
Now, keep in mind, my dog is a 100lb Pitbull and not afraid of anything. She only barks when she sees or hears something out of the ordinary. But this time she sensed something that terrified her so bad, no bark, no growl. Thought that's odd? Took off running.
I get her back inside. She is yelping and carrying on. All I can think is, 'what was that?' So I go and stand in my doorway. I hear a knocking sound. Sounds like a 2x4 being struck against a tree and then I hear this funky growl/howl that I have never heard before. Then I hear the sound of something running through the woods, away from me. I never will forget it. Didn't really believe in Bigfoot but, after that, kind of made me a believer.” JS
-----
“I was living in northeast Oklahoma in Osage County back in the 70's. I was a junior in high school at Charles Page in Sand Springs. We lived about 8.5 miles northwest of town. At that time it was pretty wild. Closest neighbors were 1/4-1/2 mile away. Dirt roads and when the sun went down on a moonless night it was black outside.
Both myself and one of my neighbors saw this animal coming down a mountainside through the brush and sumac trees. Black as coal, it looked like a gorilla on two feet. The sumac trees were about 8"-9" high and they caught it at about the midriff. Three to four feet above the small tree tops stood this animal. And in less than a minute it was gone. Headed towards Shell Lake. I had two other encounters alone in the woods and on the road in the dark. This animal is real. I'll take a polygraph to back up my story.” RD
-----
“I know if you don't believe in Bigfoot, then you'd better think again. I live in a small town in Georgia. My daughter saw one looking in her window. She was on her computer, sitting on her bed. She didn't say anything to me for about a week. As that week went by, I'm beginning to think that something has been lurking about outside the house. I didn't say anything either, until three days later.
We saw it at the same time while sitting at the kitchen table drinking coffee. It was about the size of a human, hairy and was headed towards the car port. It was a brief sighting and seemed to suddenly vanish.
We recently moved here from Central America and this small town is a bit creepy. Lot's of wild blueberry bushes. Not long after, my daughter was feeding her dogs out back and saw a larger Bigfoot take off towards the woods. It was in a large patch of blueberry bushes.” ML
-----
I had an encounter in 1993 in Virginia next to Lovers Leap near the Skyline Drive. I seen 2 of them come out of the woods into a field about 50 yards wide. I was way up on a hill looking down. They could not see me. The one in front was very big, at least 7-8 foot tall. The other one was walking behind and was about a foot shorter, but still pretty damn big. Soon as they stepped into the clearing the one in front turned around and let out a scream like I've never heard in my life. It made me cringe inside so bad I about pissed myself. It wasn't funny at the time. It seemed as if it was scolding the smaller one and waved its hand in its face as if to say don't do that again. At least, that's the way I took it. Then they started across the field. They both cleared that field in just a few seconds. They weren't running, but they were walking super fast. It looked unreal.
Before I had seen them, I got a very weird feeling in the pit of my stomach and everything went silent. No wind, animals, nothing. Dead calm and something just told me to stop and look down. Exactly where they came out at, I'm not sure. They came out of nowhere. You could see into the woods pretty well from the vantage point I was standing at a couple hundred feet up the hill. I didn't see them until they stepped into the field.
I didn't believe in aliens, Bigfoot, etc, at this time, so it really shocked me to the core. I didn't tell anybody for years. Hell, I couldn't believe it myself. How could I expect anybody else to? The more I think about them and hear about them, I can't help but think they are not from this planet. They seemed supernatural and put off a vibe like I have never felt from anything else in my life. I've seen many animals in my life. It's one of those things you would have to experience for yourself to truly understand.” EJ
*****
**********
