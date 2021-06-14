'Mothman' Eyewitness & Experiencer Accounts Including Possible 9/11 NYC Sighting

Several eyewitness and experiencers describe their encounters with Mothman / winged humanoid beings. There is also a brief description of a possible Mothman sighting just before the 9/11 WTC incident.
The following accounts were forwarded to me:
“I live in West Virginia, and have seen this Mothman creature myself. We didn't glimpse it. We clearly saw it. Whatever it is, it does exist. And I’m not sure how anyone can get a picture of it, I could have had a camera in my hand and still would not have. When it looks at you, somehow it paralyzes you.
It was my friend and I. For the first hour or so after, we couldn’t move or even talk. Then for about the next hour, all we could say was, "What the f*ck was that?" We still couldn't move. It looks nothing like a moth, and nothing like the stature in Point Pleasant. Looks more like a bat than a moth. I can only hope to never see it again.” RM
-----
"Around the time 'The Mothman Prophecies' movie was released, I was walking my dog late at night. The area was dark w/ lots of trees. Lights were shining from houses in the distance, so not pitch black. I see a small, dull, red glow moving above me in the branches of an oak tree. Looked like red bioluminescence. I freeze. My brain jumped to the movie. “Is it the Mothman? For real? In Louisiana? Why? How? AHHH!” Thankfully, I had a flashlight for night dog-walks. Switched it on and pointed the light upward. It was a giant moth the size of my hand or bigger. The back of his head reflected brighter red from my flashlight. Didn’t explain how he was glowing red in the darkness only seconds before. My heart started beating again and my dog and I continued our walk. Still have not seen a similar looking moth 18 yrs later. Not even sure what species he was.” LF
-----
“My mother maybe saw the Mothman in 1957. She told that this thing swooped down from the sky and landed in the cornfield, then went after my brother, who was playing on the edge of the cornfield. She said he stood up like a man, but hopped like a bird. Believe it or not.” BA
-----
“I live in Michigan and I work 3rd shift. I was diving home one night. My boyfriend and I both seen a winged creature hanging on bottom of a highway underpasses. We could see almost an amber color set of wide eyes staring at us. It had to be over 6 foot tall and its wings wrapped all around the whole body. No BS it was freaky.” JJ
-----
"It was September 11, 2001 in Manhattan, New York. I was about 13 years old. I was downtown NYC when the towers fell. My father brought us to NYC for a month for work. He’s a television producer.
I was walking around city with my mother and she spotted a weird-looking flying bird in the sky and told me to look and that’s when I saw it. It wasn’t a bird, a eagle or anything normal. It flew in front of us and that’s when we were half-way across town from the towers when we heard the explosion of the airplane I assume. We got to the apartment on the 22th floor of the place where we were staying and watched the WTC towers burning. It’s freaky to think that the “Mothman” has to be an omen of bad things to come.” CC
-----
“I've seen this winged thing about 15 years back (around 2005) while riding with 3 of my friends on a country road in southeast Missouri. I can tell you right now, its not a bird. Birds don't have fur and its face had no beak. Not to mention, its face was more in its chest and it had glowing red eyes.
It swooped down in front of our vehicle, so I got to see a whole frontal view of it because I was driving. I think it was trying to attack my head lights. And when it swooped down It landed on the ground and ran like a man into the woods. Craziest thing ever. We were all so damn scared on the way home. I was just nuts to see that thing." MA
*****
