Massive 'Winged Being' Observed by Startled Fisherman in Southwest Virginia

A fisherman in western Virginia notices a very large winged being on the high cliffs along the river. He then watches it suddenly leap, unfurl its huge wings and fly off around the bend.
The following account was recently forwarded to me:
“My family has a large mountain property in western Virginia that dates back before the Civil War. About 7 years ago (around 2013) I was fishing at the still part of the river and upriver, to my left, are large cliff faces. As I was casting, I looked up and out of the corner of my eye I saw something large and black on the edge of the cliff. I just thought it was a black bear since they’re sort of common out there.
As I watched, this thing jumped off the cliff! It spread at least a 20-30 foot wingspan. As it did so, it hit the cliff face with its right wing. I saw a large chunk of limestone break off the cliff while it still flew over the river and rounded a bend. I was so scared I couldn’t move. I just watched in shock.
I then waited an hour until I gathered up the nerve to go and see if the fresh chunk of rock was in the river. I rode my ATV to where I thought it was, and low and behold there it was, white and gray, crumbled in the river with the bedrock.
No I’m not making this up and no I wasn’t on any medication. It happened and I still have no explanation for my experience. The property is in Virginia near the West Virginia border, so maybe the Point Pleasant sightings could be related? Still gives me goosebumps and chills when I recall that event. What I saw was larger than the Mothman that was described in the 1960s and could still be on that property. I only go out there around 2-3 times a year since its a 2.5 hour drive. So it could very well be out there. I’m not there enough to see it.” F
NOTE: From what I can decipher from the account, this most likely occurred along the New River near the Virginia / West Virginia border (Montgomery County, Virginia). The New River Gorge is well-known for its high vertical cliffs, especially in this location. Lon
