Friday, June 11, 2021

Massive 'Winged Being' Observed by Startled Fisherman in Southwest Virginia

A fisherman in western Virginia notices a very large winged being on the high cliffs along the river. He then watches it suddenly leap, unfurl its huge wings and fly off around the bend.

The following account was recently forwarded to me:

“My family has a large mountain property in western Virginia that dates back before the Civil War. About 7 years ago (around 2013) I was fishing at the still part of the river and upriver, to my left, are large cliff faces. As I was casting, I looked up and out of the corner of my eye I saw something large and black on the edge of the cliff. I just thought it was a black bear since they’re sort of common out there.

As I watched, this thing jumped off the cliff! It spread at least a 20-30 foot wingspan. As it did so, it hit the cliff face with its right wing. I saw a large chunk of limestone break off the cliff while it still flew over the river and rounded a bend. I was so scared I couldn’t move. I just watched in shock.

I then waited an hour until I gathered up the nerve to go and see if the fresh chunk of rock was in the river. I rode my ATV to where I thought it was, and low and behold there it was, white and gray, crumbled in the river with the bedrock.

No I’m not making this up and no I wasn’t on any medication. It happened and I still have no explanation for my experience. The property is in Virginia near the West Virginia border, so maybe the Point Pleasant sightings could be related? Still gives me goosebumps and chills when I recall that event. What I saw was larger than the Mothman that was described in the 1960s and could still be on that property. I only go out there around 2-3 times a year since its a 2.5 hour drive. So it could very well be out there. I’m not there enough to see it.” F

NOTE: From what I can decipher from the account, this most likely occurred along the New River near the Virginia / West Virginia border (Montgomery County, Virginia). The New River Gorge is well-known for its high vertical cliffs, especially in this location. Lon

If you wish to comment on this Phantoms & Monsters post, please go to Phantoms & Monsters Post Comments

*****

Please Consider a Donation to 'Phantoms & Monsters'

Your financial support of Phantoms & Monsters and our other pursuits is much appreciated. This all depends on you, the readers and followers.

Please use the PayPal donation buttons on the blog site and newsletter. You can also go directly to Phantoms & Monsters donation. Thanks again for your loyalty and continued support. Lon

**********

Arcane Radio is LIVE w/ chat on the Beyond Explanation YouTube channel

ARCANE RADIO - Phantoms & Monsters Fortean Research Discussion - Regan Lee & Manuel Navarette

Join Lon Strickler as he welcomes Phantoms and Monsters Fortean Research investigators Manuel Navarette and Regan Lee to Arcane Radio for a detailed, first-hand discussion of recent investigations and reports of Fortean supernatural and paranormal happenings. Friday, June 11th at 9PM ET / 6PM PT. Manuel Navarette is the founder and curator of UFO Clearinghouse and an active paranormal investigator. He is currently one of the chief investigators of the Chicago / Lake Michigan Mothman phenomenon (along with Lon Strickler and Tobias Wayland). UFO Clearinghouse is a website dedicated and committed to providing the most up to date information on recent UFO sightings, reported alien abductions, and cryptid sightings. Regan Lee has been a long-time Bigfoot enthusiast & UFO investigator who hails from Oregon. She will present her experiences and theories collected during her investigations in the Pacific Northwest. Both Manuel & Regan are longtime colleagues and members of the Phantom and Monsters Fortean Research Team. This will be a truly outstanding, informative Livestream conversation that details many actual events. With a live SuperChat that can answer many of your questions. Enjoy! You can find the full Phantoms and Monsters Fortean Research team and affiliate researchers at https://www.cryptidhunters.org

Join us this Friday, June 11th at 9PM ET / 6PM PT -  Watch LIVE w/ chat on the Beyond Explanation YouTube channel or at Beyond Explanation on Facebook

Listen to our podcasts at the 'Beyond Explanation' YouTube channel

**********


TODAY'S TOP LINKS

Former Sen. Harry Reid reveals the reasons why the government hid UFOs from the American people for so long

National Geographic adds 5th ocean to world map

Mermaid Blamed for Car Crash in Jamaica

An oddsmaker explains why aliens are most likely to attack the U.S. first

Alien Contact Could ‘End All Life on Earth,’ Warns Physicist

Glimmer Man Encounters in Missouri and Sweden Forests! Two first person reports. | BXP A168

Strange True Dogman Encounters from Virginia, Maryland and Pennsylvania Intense | BXP A167

Camping is Creepy, Frightening & Dangerous Utah, Tennessee, Washington, Arkansas Reports BXP A169

PODCAST - Lon Strickler's ARCANE RADIO - Ken Gerhard - Cryptozoologist & Author - The Essential Guide to the Loch Ness Monster and Other Aquatic Cryptids

WILD BUE YONDER Todd and Diane Neiss Bigfoot Experiencers, Researchers and Investigators

PODCAST - Jack Cary's PARANORMAL PLANET - Hobbit Truth - SMALL BIGFOOT, ANCIENT HUMANS, LITTLE PEOPLE, ALIENS?

PODCAST - FROM BEHIND TALL TREES M.K. Davis Bigfoot Researcher, expert Bigfoot Image Film Analyst

PODCAST - COSMIC TRAFFIC REPORT Surprising horoscopes for the week of June 6 EACH ASTROLOGICAL ZODIAC SIGN

PODCAST - ANIMAL COMMUNICATION Understand your pets' behavior. Learn what you need you to know!


David Eckhart's Photographs of the Aliens and Entities Emanating In His Home | BXP

David Eckhart Explains an Alien Entities Encounter in Frame by Frame Video | BXP

David Eckhart's Encounter Alien Portal Sound Recording; Alarming, strange and frightening! | BXP

Chicago / Lake Michigan Winged Humanoid / Flying Entity Sightings & Encounters

UPDATED: Chicago / Lake Michigan Winged Humanoid Regional Interactive Map

Phantoms & Monsters Fortean Research Website

Donate to 'Phantoms & Monsters' at PayPal

'Beyond Explanation' is a collection of first-person encounters, directly from the pages of Phantoms & Monsters. We also offer high quality LIVE VIDEO BROADCASTS & PODCASTS. Please SUBSCRIBE and recommend to your friends and enthusiasts. Your support will help Phantoms & Monsters and Arcane Radio to continue providing you up-to-date cryptid/paranormal reports and information. Keep up-to-date on new shows and features at Beyond Explanation Community

The Facebook page can be found at Beyond Explanation on Facebook - Thanks for your help. I hope you enjoy! Your comments are welcomed. Lon

Would your paranormal / cryptid group like to become an affiliate of Phantoms & Monsters Fortean Research? By becoming an affiliate investigative group, we can forward reports to you from your area in which none of our team can physically investigate. If interested, send me an email at lonstrickler@phantomsandmonsters.com. The member / affiliate list can be found at Phantoms & Monsters Fortean Research Team / Affiliate Groups. Thanks. Lon


Join Research of Anomalous Phenomena on Reddit

Follow Cryptid Encounters & Sightings on Feedly

Follow the Phantoms & Monsters Archives on Flipboard

Follow the Phantoms & Monsters Archive on Mix








I highly recommend Marc at ResultzDigtal.com - Delivered fast &
dependable service for me by keeping Phantoms & Monsters going. Lon




----------

This blog and newsletter are licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Noncommercial-No Derivative Works 3.0 United States License.

Please Note:

On this day, November 27, 2014, in accord with 15 U.S. Code Chapter 107 - Protection of Intellectual Property Rights, I declare that my rights are attached to all personal data, voice recordings, photos, art, text, titles, etc. published or reproduced at any media source. For commercial and/or recreational use of the foregoing my written consent is required at all times. By this release, I tell all unauthorized person and/or parties that it is strictly forbidden to disclose, copy, distribute, broadcast, or to take any other action against me on the basis of its contents. The actions mentioned above apply equally to employees, students, agents and/or other staff under the direction of the offending parties. The contents of my profile include private information. The violation of my privacy is punished by the law (UCC 1 1-308 - 308 1 -103 and the Rome Statute)

Any use of witness information, which includes any attempt to contact a witness or persons involved in an event, is strictly prohibited without the written consent of Phantoms & Monsters / Phantoms & Monsters Fortean Research.

Any use of our private intellectual research & investigation property on YouTube or other streaming services will result in an infringement complaint. This action could lead to a possible takedown and strike to your account.

Disclaimer:

The publication of any and all content e.g., articles, reports, editorials, commentary, opinions, as well as graphics and or images on this web-site does not constitute sanction or acquiescence of said content unless specified; it is solely for informational purposes.

Fair Use Notice:

This site may contain copyrighted material the use of which may not be specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available in our efforts to advance understanding of environmental, political, human rights, economic, democratic, scientific, social justice, and religious issues, etc. We believe this constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. In accordance with Title 17 U.S.C. Section 107, the material on this site is distributed without profit to those who have expressed a prior interest in receiving the included information for research and educational purposes.

You understand that all Content posted on, transmitted through, or linked from the Phantoms and Monsters Site, are the sole responsibility of the person from whom such Content originated. You are responsible for all Content that you post, email or otherwise make available via the Phantoms and Monsters Site. Phantoms and Monsters does not control, and is not responsible for Content made available through the Phantoms and Monsters Site. By using the Phantoms and Monsters Site, you acknowledge that you may be exposed to Content from other users that is offensive, indecent, inaccurate, misleading, or otherwise objectionable.

© 2005-2021 Phantoms & Monsters - All Rights Reserved



Posted by at
Labels: ,