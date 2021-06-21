Late Night 'Black Humanoid' Encounter at Grandma's House

A man and his wife recently spent the night at her grandmothers house. There have been encounters with a red-eyed entity by family members previously. This night, something different manifested.
I recently came across the following account:
"My wife’s family lives on a reserve in the Algonquin area of Ontario, Canada. The encounters of unexplained humanoid beings in that area are endless. I’ve heard stories of 20 or more native people seeing this thing at least once, but no one likes to talk about it.
My wife, as well as my mother-in-law, have seen what they believed was a humanoid-like entity in the their grandmother's basement about 30 years apart. It was a huge black thing with red eyes. The grandmother now lives in a different house and we often stay with her.
Last Thursday (June 17, 2021) we had to stay the night. I hate it there. I’m not usually afraid of stuff like that her place gives me the absolute creeps. We’re in bed and it’s about 2AM and I have to go to the bathroom, so I walk across the upstairs and passed her grandma's room. I can see right into her room and the clock LED, etc.
On my way back I had this overwhelming urge to run as fast as possible back to our room, so I did. I noticed, while passing her room, I could no longer see in. There was this absolutely massive being standing in the doorway. I was petrified. When I came back, my wife asked what was out there because she could feel it too. I couldn’t see its eyes but it wasn’t human and I’ve never experienced anything like that before.
Could it be attached to her grandma? This woman is in poor health and has dementia so I wouldn’t be surprised. I also don’t scare easily, I tend to go and find out what’s going on, rather than literally running away. It wanted to intimidate me." AA
NOTE: Was this a corporeal humanoid or an manifesting energy? Tough to tell, but still an intimidating presence nonetheless. Lon
*****
