'Glimmer Man' Being Observed Walking Out Of Grenada Lake, Mississippi

A Mississippi woman and her boyfriend are fishing on Grenada Lake, when then notice a developing void in the water. Then a 'Glimmer Man' being walks out of the water.
The following account was forwarded to me by Cam & Kyle at Expanded Perspectives:
"I recently heard your shows about the Glimmer Man and I was dumbfounded. Because I had an experience very similar in description to some of those encounters. This took place a couple of years ago.
My boyfriend at the time and I were out fishing on Grenada Lake in Mississippi. We were in his Ranger Bass Boat just floating along one bank when we saw a disturbance in the water. I said, "Hey, what is that over there?" I pointed to where I saw the water moving and swirling around. My boyfriend said he didn’t know, thinking it must be a catfish or carp or something.
While this was happening, it looked like a void opened up in the water. It moved funny, something like the 'Predator' when it’s camouflaged and walked out of the water confronting Dutch (Arnold Schwarzenegger) and walked onto the bank. My boyfriend screamed at me, "DID YOU SEE THAT? WHAT IS THAT THING?" I couldn’t speak. I didn’t know what I was looking at. It just walked up and out of the lake and into the woods. That was it, it was gone. I turned to my boyfriend and said, "What did we just see?" He said he didn’t know, but he told me to put my stuff up, we were done fishing for the day. He pulled up the trolling motor, secured our gear and we headed to the boat ramp.
As we were slowly pulling into the marina, it's a no-wake zone. He looked at me and said, "Jennifer, whatever you do, don’t tell anyone about this." I kept my word for a while, but then he broke up with me and I told a few people. I’ve since moved on, got married, and had a daughter.
I still think about what we saw that day. I told my husband, but he thinks we had a slight heat stroke or something and that we both imagined something that wasn’t there. But I know different. I even made him listen to some of your shows regarding the Glimmer Man, so that he would understand what we saw.
Recently my ex-boyfriend found me on Instagram and sent me a private message. All it said was, "Do you remember that translucent being we both saw walk out of the lake?" I never replied, because why waste my time. But, I do think it’s interesting that he must think about it to this day too." J
*****
