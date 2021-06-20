Sunday, June 20, 2021

'Glimmer Man' Being Observed Walking Out Of Grenada Lake, Mississippi

A Mississippi woman and her boyfriend are fishing on Grenada Lake, when then notice a developing void in the water. Then a 'Glimmer Man' being walks out of the water.

The following account was forwarded to me by Cam & Kyle at Expanded Perspectives:

"I recently heard your shows about the Glimmer Man and I was dumbfounded. Because I had an experience very similar in description to some of those encounters. This took place a couple of years ago.

My boyfriend at the time and I were out fishing on Grenada Lake in Mississippi. We were in his Ranger Bass Boat just floating along one bank when we saw a disturbance in the water. I said, "Hey, what is that over there?" I pointed to where I saw the water moving and swirling around. My boyfriend said he didn’t know, thinking it must be a catfish or carp or something.

While this was happening, it looked like a void opened up in the water. It moved funny, something like the 'Predator' when it’s camouflaged and walked out of the water confronting Dutch (Arnold Schwarzenegger) and walked onto the bank. My boyfriend screamed at me, "DID YOU SEE THAT? WHAT IS THAT THING?" I couldn’t speak. I didn’t know what I was looking at. It just walked up and out of the lake and into the woods. That was it, it was gone. I turned to my boyfriend and said, "What did we just see?" He said he didn’t know, but he told me to put my stuff up, we were done fishing for the day. He pulled up the trolling motor, secured our gear and we headed to the boat ramp.

As we were slowly pulling into the marina, it's a no-wake zone. He looked at me and said, "Jennifer, whatever you do, don’t tell anyone about this." I kept my word for a while, but then he broke up with me and I told a few people. I’ve since moved on, got married, and had a daughter.

I still think about what we saw that day. I told my husband, but he thinks we had a slight heat stroke or something and that we both imagined something that wasn’t there. But I know different. I even made him listen to some of your shows regarding the Glimmer Man, so that he would understand what we saw.

Recently my ex-boyfriend found me on Instagram and sent me a private message. All it said was, "Do you remember that translucent being we both saw walk out of the lake?" I never replied, because why waste my time. But, I do think it’s interesting that he must think about it to this day too." J

If you wish to comment on this Phantoms & Monsters post, please go to Phantoms & Monsters Post Comments

*****

Please Consider a Donation to 'Phantoms & Monsters'

Your financial support of Phantoms & Monsters and our other pursuits is much appreciated. This all depends on you, the readers and followers.

Please use the PayPal donation buttons on the blog site and newsletter. You can also go directly to Phantoms & Monsters donation. Thanks again for your loyalty and continued support. Lon

**********

RELEASE DATE: Monday June 21st - Beyond The Fray Publishing

**********


TODAY'S TOP LINKS

Strange Tales of Disaster and the Mothman in Japan

Fish once labeled a 'living fossil' surprises scientists again

NASA Tracking An Asteroid The Size Of Two Football Fields Set To Fly Past Earth At Almost 30,000 MPH

Woman says she’s fallen for alien after UFO abduction

UN Report Warns There's a Different Type of 'Pandemic' Coming For The World

Glimmer Man Encounters in Missouri and Sweden Forests! Two first person reports. | BXP A168

It's Time For UFO Disclosures - Explaining These 4 Observers' Sightings and Encounters. BXP A170

Camping is Creepy, Frightening & Dangerous Utah, Tennessee, Washington, Arkansas Reports BXP A169

PODCAST - Lon Strickler's ARCANE RADIO - Kitsie Duncan, KJ McGlinn & Tiffany Rice - PARANORMAL X ROAD - Supernatural Investigators

WILD BUE YONDER Todd and Diane Neiss Bigfoot Experiencers, Researchers and Investigators

PODCAST - Jack Cary's PARANORMAL PLANET Giants the Truths & Evidence! COVERUP, MOUND BUILDERS, GRAND CANYON

PODCAST - FROM BEHIND TALL TREES Thomas Steenburg Canadian Bigfoot Researcher investigator Author

PODCAST - COSMIC TRAFFIC REPORT Tarot Cards & Astrology for your Life, Love & Money Week of June 13th

PODCAST - ANIMAL COMMUNICATION What you can do for your companion pets, what they are asking. + OPOSSUM RESCUE


David Eckhart's Photographs of the Aliens and Entities Emanating In His Home | BXP

David Eckhart Explains an Alien Entities Encounter in Frame by Frame Video | BXP

David Eckhart's Encounter Alien Portal Sound Recording; Alarming, strange and frightening! | BXP

Chicago / Lake Michigan Winged Humanoid / Flying Entity Sightings & Encounters

UPDATED: Chicago / Lake Michigan Winged Humanoid Regional Interactive Map

Phantoms & Monsters Fortean Research Website

Donate to 'Phantoms & Monsters' at PayPal

'Beyond Explanation' is a collection of first-person encounters, directly from the pages of Phantoms & Monsters. We also offer high quality LIVE VIDEO BROADCASTS & PODCASTS. Please SUBSCRIBE and recommend to your friends and enthusiasts. Your support will help Phantoms & Monsters and Arcane Radio to continue providing you up-to-date cryptid/paranormal reports and information. Keep up-to-date on new shows and features at Beyond Explanation Community

The Facebook page can be found at Beyond Explanation on Facebook - Thanks for your help. I hope you enjoy! Your comments are welcomed. Lon



Join Research of Anomalous Phenomena on Reddit

Follow Cryptid Encounters & Sightings on Feedly

Follow the Phantoms & Monsters Archives on Flipboard

Follow the Phantoms & Monsters Archive on Mix








I highly recommend Marc at ResultzDigtal.com - Delivered fast &
dependable service for me by keeping Phantoms & Monsters going. Lon




----------

This blog and newsletter are licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Noncommercial-No Derivative Works 3.0 United States License.

Please Note:

On this day, November 27, 2014, in accord with 15 U.S. Code Chapter 107 - Protection of Intellectual Property Rights, I declare that my rights are attached to all personal data, voice recordings, photos, art, text, titles, etc. published or reproduced at any media source. For commercial and/or recreational use of the foregoing my written consent is required at all times. By this release, I tell all unauthorized person and/or parties that it is strictly forbidden to disclose, copy, distribute, broadcast, or to take any other action against me on the basis of its contents. The actions mentioned above apply equally to employees, students, agents and/or other staff under the direction of the offending parties. The contents of my profile include private information. The violation of my privacy is punished by the law (UCC 1 1-308 - 308 1 -103 and the Rome Statute)

Any use of witness information, which includes any attempt to contact a witness or persons involved in an event, is strictly prohibited without the written consent of Phantoms & Monsters / Phantoms & Monsters Fortean Research.

Any use of our private intellectual research & investigation property on YouTube or other streaming services will result in an infringement complaint. This action could lead to a possible takedown and strike to your account.

Disclaimer:

The publication of any and all content e.g., articles, reports, editorials, commentary, opinions, as well as graphics and or images on this web-site does not constitute sanction or acquiescence of said content unless specified; it is solely for informational purposes.

Fair Use Notice:

This site may contain copyrighted material the use of which may not be specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available in our efforts to advance understanding of environmental, political, human rights, economic, democratic, scientific, social justice, and religious issues, etc. We believe this constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. In accordance with Title 17 U.S.C. Section 107, the material on this site is distributed without profit to those who have expressed a prior interest in receiving the included information for research and educational purposes.

You understand that all Content posted on, transmitted through, or linked from the Phantoms and Monsters Site, are the sole responsibility of the person from whom such Content originated. You are responsible for all Content that you post, email or otherwise make available via the Phantoms and Monsters Site. Phantoms and Monsters does not control, and is not responsible for Content made available through the Phantoms and Monsters Site. By using the Phantoms and Monsters Site, you acknowledge that you may be exposed to Content from other users that is offensive, indecent, inaccurate, misleading, or otherwise objectionable.

© 2005-2021 Phantoms & Monsters - All Rights Reserved



Posted by at
Labels: , ,