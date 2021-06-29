Follow-Up: Possible Cryptid 'Thunderbird' Recently Observed in Somerset County, Maryland

A Maryland woman observes a huge cryptid bird near Westover, MD in Somerset County on the Delmarva Peninsula in November 2020. This is a more in-depth look at the sighting.
I recently received a follow-up report from a previously posted account:
"This is a follow-up to the report I sent you several months ago concerning my wife's possible Thunderbird sighting. My wife and I were in Ocean City over the weekend and on Saturday, 6/26, we ventured to the area where the sighting occurred. I took several pictures of the area and also took some measurements. I'm sending you 3 pictures in separate e-mails because of their size. Because the sighting happened so long ago (this past Thanksgiving 2020), obviously there wasn't a whole lot to document other than to verify some of the details.
It was overcast and rainy in that area on Saturday. In fact we drove through several pretty bad downpours getting to there and on the way back. There was a bit of fog and some light drizzle in the sighing area (which you will see in the photos) at the time. The photo in this e-mail shows the vantage point from how she would have first seen the creature at the stop sign at the intersection of Revells Neck Road and Old Princess Anne Road in Westover, MD. She said that the creature was standing in the middle of the road with its back to her and its wings spread. The location of the creature was just past the utility pole on the far side of Old Princess Anne Road located roughly in the center of the photo. This would be the utility pole on the opposite side of the road and the next one behind the utility pole in the foreground that has the 40 mph speed limit sign bolted on it. As you can see, even with the weather conditions that were present that day, we had a very clear view of the area the creature was standing and she saw it on a day that was clear and sunny.
This photo (above) was taken on Old Princess Anne Road from the location where my wife observed the creature to be standing. The viewpoint is looking back at the intersection at Revells Neck Road. From this position, it is much easier to judge the distance to the stop sign/intersection at approx. 60 yards. She stated the distance to be 50 - 60 yards, so it's definitely in the ballpark. We had intended to bring a laser range finder that I have to get the exact distance, but unfortunately we forgot to take it with us. So the distance is based on my best judgement being an experienced hunter as well as her best judgement being an experienced hunter. As you can see, the road has no shoulder to speak of, so we measured the width of the hardtop at that point which came out to 20 feet wide (pretty much what I suspected), making the approximate wingspan of the creature she saw to be in the vicinity of 16 feet (she stated that the wingspan was about 80% of the width of the road at that point). The point where she pulled off of the road to observe the creature after she made a left at that intersection would been just beyond the blue sign on the right.
We had intended to stop and knock on the door of the house at the intersection to ask the folks that lived there if they had ever seen anything strange, but there didn't appear to be anyone home at the time (no cars in the driveway) so we didn't stop. Interestingly, the white building on the right where Carol stopped to observe the creature is a Purdue Chicken facility. The woods that you can see on the far right of the photo and behind that facility are part of the hunting area that the club she and our son-in-law belong to leases from the Maryland Dept. of Natural Resources.
This photo (above) is 90 degrees directly to the left of the photo in e-mail 2/3. This would be facing west and the facility that you see there is a Mountaire Farms Chicken facility and just beyond that is MD Rte.13. I added this photo in for two reasons, one to show how close this was to a major highway and two, how close this was to two major US poultry producer facilities (possibly just coincidence). However, if you were to look at this area in Google Maps, you would see that not too far to the north of the Revells Neck Road intersection along Old Princess Anne Road (which would to the left coming off of Revells Neck Road in the direction that my wife was heading, is some railroad tracks with high voltage power transmission lines running in parallel. The fact that there are high power transmission lines fairly close to the sighting area may have had something to do with this. The area that her hunting club leases from DNR is roughly bounded by those railroad tracks to the north, Old Princess Anne Road to the west, Arden Station Road to the east, and MD Rte. 13 to the south. She did mention what she saw to the other folks that she hunts with once she got to the camp sight and none of them have ever seen anything strange or out of the ordinary in that area and some of them have been hunting there for many years.
I also find it very interesting that the folks in her hunting club that she recalled her sighting to all thought that she may have seen Mothman. Now, you and I may get a chuckle out of this, but I think that it's a positive thing because, A) the other members of the club she belongs to are either serving or retired police officers and close friends/family, B) have at least heard of Mothman and know a general description of that creature, and C) it tells me that they have at least some interest in cryptid/paranormal/UFO activity despite what they may claim otherwise. It doesn't take much to look up and see something strange in the night sky or even out of the corner of your eye, so I actually find this encouraging.
One last thing that I will say is that while we were at the sight, I did not see, feel, or experience anything odd or out of the ordinary. It just seemed like a typical back country road. As I have had several of my own experiences (most of which I have told you about), I have become a bit more sensitized to things like that when they happen." TL
*****
