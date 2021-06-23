'Faceless' Young Man Manifests at Spangler's Spring on Gettysburg Battlefield

A woman and her husband are on the Gettysburg Battlefield at Spangler's Spring. They observe a faceless entity that appears to be a young man. There is also a 1980's style 10-speed bicycle.
I recently received the following account:
"We went to Gettysburg in 2002. It was early spring and fairly empty, but not by any means remote. I go to Spangler's Spring with my husband and we park about 3/4 of the way up the road to Culp's Hill.
We see a small path, maybe 30 yards long, from behind the monuments. We're at right up to the hilltop with the observation tower and take the shortcut. We've seen no other people or vehicles since arriving at Spangler's Spring but it's like a Tuesday afternoon in the off-season, so no big deal. There's an old-school early 80's 10-speed leaning against the tower and we both admire it.
We climb up and there's a guy in the far corner of the tower from the stairs with his back to us. Looks youngish and is wearing very retro clothes to match his bike. At first I'm admiring the view and taking some pics, but there's just a weird feeling here. Then I realize that the guy is always in a different place even though I never actually see him move. He's kind of always there in my peripheral vision yet I don't see him walking, he's just suddenly in a different place than he was a second ago. And I can't really explain it but it's almost like he's vibrating, like he's pure energy or something.
This freaks me out but I'm determined to prove my wild imagination wrong so I turn into the tower interior to openly watch the guy. My husband is still taking scenic pics but keeps turning around and I have no clue why or what he's looking at but figured he saw a cool bird or something. We're across the tower from each other and he's not showing any indication of being freaked out so I'm thinking it's just me.
Now I'm watching the guy and I start to feel dizzy, almost faint. I'm trying to ignore it and pay attention because I swear this guy is changing places without actually moving. It gets even weirder now that I'm staring and I realize that I can't actually see his face, it's just a blur, flesh-colored but no actual features, kind of like static jumping on a TV screen.
My heart is racing and I feel severe vertigo suddenly so I just want to get back down on the ground (these towers are HIGH so it's a long walk on narrow metal steps). My husband and I look at each other and just leave. We haven't spoken a word since we entered the tower. We head right over to the path back to the car & walk about halfway along before we both basically ask "WTF just happened" at the same time.
He tells me that the guy had no face and it was freaking him out but he couldn't stop looking at him. Yet from my perspective, my husband was always looking in a completely different direction from the guy. Other than that odd discrepancy, he describes everything I saw (jittery, jumping figure with no face seemingly to constantly change locations without moving). We're both at a complete loss and to this day have no idea what it was in that tower.
I thought it could be a spirit, like maybe some poor kid fell or jumped there and was kind of stuck. Husband was sure it was an unholy demon. There are so many paranormal stories from there, but this was extremely bizarre even by Gettysburg standards and is still a mystery." HW
NOTE: Spangler's Spring. along with several other locations on the Gettysburg battlefield and in the town, have active vortexes and rifts. Spangler's Spring, in particular, has several vortexes and residual 'hot spots' between it and the top of Culp's Hill. I've seen several full-body apparitions and manifestations in that particular area since I was a kid, during daylight and at night. These manifestations cover all time periods in appearance. There is a 'woman in white' that regularly appears in early evenings at the monument above the spring. The phantom usually glides down the hill and moves across the road. Lon
